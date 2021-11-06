OFFICIALS AT FAMILIES in Transition homeless shelter have sent city leaders a letter saying they “vehemently deny the accusation of ‘inhumane treatment of shelter residents’ and ‘institutionalized torture’” described in an unsigned statement from homeless individuals presented at a recent aldermen’s meeting last month.
In their letter, Maria Devlin, president and CEO of Families in Transition (FIT), and Scott Ellison, chair of the FIT Board of Directors, say they were also “alarmed” by the language of the letter that threatened the use of “force” to carry out the demands of an “unnamed group of people.”
“This is inappropriate and should never again be a part of a two-way dialogue between interested parties,” Devlin and Ellison wrote.
Devlin and Ellison’s letter was drafted in response to a lengthy piece read publicly at an alderman’s meeting last month, presented by a coalition claiming to be made up of current residents of the shelter, homeless individuals unable to access the shelter, current and former staff members at the shelter, and local advocates and activists who are supporting and helping the other groups’ efforts.
According to the coalition:
• The shelter does not have enough blankets or towels for all residents. “The shelter operators seem incapable of realizing the need to budget appropriately for linens which end up being taken out by or discarded by residents, and continue to blame the laundry volunteer(s), as if they are somehow losing these items, while residents are going without these basic necessities for days;”
• Money was spent on a fence and gate on the outside smoking area, which acts to “further separate and isolate residents from the outside world;”
• The shelter has been “infested” with bedbugs;
• The facilities in the men’s shower room have been damaged to the point there is only one working shower for all of the men in the building;
• The only lift available for persons with disabilities was broken from late September until Oct. 20.
“We are hereby demanding the immediate resignation or termination of the Shelter Manager Annie Day, and the Shelter Director Rebecca Pichardo,” wrote the unidentified coalition.
“We are demanding that the shelter manager be replaced by someone who knows the shelter and its problems, who has demonstrated a deep understanding of how to apply actual harm reduction in shelter policies and conditions, and who is willing and able to make the necessary changes.”
In their response, Devlin and Ellison said they will not consider removing the current management team at FIT.
“Any demands regarding the management of FIT and who should lead this organization will not be considered,” Devlin and Ellison wrote. “Our current shelter management team does an outstanding job with tireless efforts against many challenges and the additional difficulty of a persistent pandemic to provide care to many people who would otherwise have few other options for basic safety and security and shelter.”
“I am proud of my team and the way they handle each and every challenge,” the letter said. “Can we improve? Absolutely. Will we respond to threats of force? Absolutely not.”
Devlin and Ellison went on to address many of the points raised in the coalition’s letter.
“The letter claimed that not having enough blankets or towels is a budgeting issue, insinuating that Families in Transition will not provide such items due to budget constraints. This is not the case.”
Management said FIT will create an improved inventory system to track these items and make sure a supply is always available.
“We will also create a better system of collecting these items regularly in order to decrease the number of items lost through theft,” Devlin and Ellison wrote.
Devlin and Ellison said the gate that the coalition complained about was purchased through a foundation gift, which also paid for an additional washing machine requested by participants.
“This gate has provided a safe space for participants to go and sit outside our shelter without unwelcomed visitors who previously entered that space even though they were not shelter guests,” Devlin and Ellison wrote. “Our shelter guests can leave the building and the gated space as they desire. However, this gate is in place, and will remain in place, so unwelcome visitors and others cannot enter, as a matter of safety and security for our guests.”
Regarding bedbugs, FIT works with a pest mitigation company on a regular basis, the letter said.
Pest inspections at the shelter are now performed weekly, with treatments done based on the company’s recommendations.
“Those reviews have pinpointed the primary cause of pests: items and food which are brought into the shelter by guests,” Devlin and Ellison wrote. “In order to decrease the likelihood of pests, families in Transition will institute new policies around food and items allowed into the shelter, as well as how and where they are stored. We will continue to utilize our bed bug heaters to treat items guests bring into the shelter.”
FIT leadership said the showers were a “frustrating ongoing issue which will require better cooperation from our shelter guests.”
“The men’s shower in particular is regularly disabled by those using the facility,” Devlin and Ellison wrote. “The cartridge, or shower handles, are broken or rendered inoperative on a regular, almost weekly basis, making it very difficult to have showers available at all times.”
Ordering replacement parts — including asking for spares — can take one to weeks and can become costly, officials said.
“This is unnecessary,” Devlin and Ellison wrote. “Families in Transition will continue to work with participants on the best way to utilize the showers to keep them operational, but this will require better cooperation with those who use the facility.”
Funds for schools
Manchester is among several school districts in line to benefit from the release of nearly $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth, state education officials announced recently.
“Students experiencing homelessness encounter unique barriers in accessing educational opportunities, which have been exacerbated by disruptions to academic and other vital supports throughout the pandemic,” said McKenzie Snow, director of NHDOE’s Division of Learner Support. “By supporting families, communities, and educators across New Hampshire in addressing these barriers, NHDOE aims to advance outreach to students experiencing homelessness, credit accrual and recovery, and wraparound services like academic tutoring and mental health supports.”
ARP Homeless funds were distributed to New Hampshire in two parts, both of which received approval from the New Hampshire General Court’s Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee and New Hampshire’s Executive Council.
ARP Homeless Part I, which totals nearly $575,000, was awarded through a competitive grant process to the Concord, Claremont, Seabrook, Winnacunnet and Manchester school districts. These funds will be used to support activities such as trauma-based professional development, social work staffing and expanded school liaisons hours.
ARP Homeless Part II, which totals more than $1.7 million, was awarded to 52 school districts by a formula based on population, poverty and homelessness.