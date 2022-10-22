'Fresh Choice Manchester' corner store locations

“Fresh Choice Manchester,” the city health department’s initiative to close the geographic gap between some residents and corner grocery stores, is “up and running full speed” at six corner store locations, shown above. The six stores are Uncle Bob’s Superette, 435 Kelley St.; R&E Grocery, 304 Merrimack St.; Hillsborough Market, 519 Lincoln St.; Namaste Nepal, 215 Lake Ave.; Dollar Deluxe One, 334 Union St.; and Al Basha International Market, 333 Valley St.

FRESH START MANCHESTER, the city health department’s initiative to close the geographic gap between some residents and corner grocery stores, is “up and running full speed.”

Twelve percent of Americans don’t have enough access to fresh food, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. They live in areas known as “food deserts” — neighborhoods more than half a mile from a grocery store.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.