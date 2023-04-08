WHOEVER IS SITTING at the mayor’s desk next year could be looking at a big raise, after aldermen supported a motion last week to increase the annual salary from $68,000 to $100,00 a year.
The change, if approved, wouldn’t take effect until January 2024 — just after Mayor Joyce Craig‘s successor is sworn in.
The raise was proposed by Board of Mayor and Aldermen Chairman Pat Long at last week’s meeting under New Business after looking at mayoral salaries in other cities. For example, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess‘s salary changes on July 1 by a factor equal to the average of the changes in the Consumer Price Index—Urban (CPI-U) of the preceding three calendar years, as published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Fiscal Year 2022, Donchess made $123,448, according to information on the Nashua city website.
“This year he gets a 4.97% increase,” Long said. “He’s up to $126,000. There hasn’t been an increase (in the Manchester mayoral salary) since 1997.”
Long said he has been working with City Clerk Matt Normand on bringing the raise before the board.
“Evidently the aldermen have the opportunity to change the salary of the mayor,” Long said. “It doesn’t have to go to the voters. It’s an ordinance change.”
Normand said the mayor’s salary has never been the subject of a charter question.
“It’s never been considered a charter amendment,” Normand said.
Aldermen voted to support the motion, thus sending the ordinance change to the Aldermanic Committee on Bills on Second Reading for discussion at a future meeting.
The motion passed on a voice vote, with three aldermen abstaining. Two of them, June Trisciani and Will Stewart, have announced they will run for mayor.
The third was Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur, who in recent weeks said he wasn’t interested in running, despite receiving encouragement to do so. He didn’t respond to emails midweek asking whether he might have reconsidered.
Wrasslin’ over wrestling
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic last week approved a request from Peter Telge of Stark Brewing to use a section of Arms Lot for a “Micro Mayhem Wrestling” event scheduled for Sunday, May 21.
The event was initially called “Midget Mayhem Wrestling,” a name that irked Alderman Stewart.
“I spoke with Mr. Telge earlier about this. I’m glad the name was changed,” Stewart said. “I do want to say I’m not crazy about this idea. It’s little people wrestling. It’s kind of a spectacle. It seems like it is in bad taste to me to have entertainment because of a disability that people might have.”
The motion to approve passed, with aldermen Bill Barry, Erin George-Kelly, Jim Burkush and Long in favor. Stewart was opposed.
Their cans overfloweth
The heads of the city’s public works and planning departments are recommending changes to local ordinances to require some commercial sites to dispose of their trash with private collection services.
The proposed changes are being recommended to address complaints about the cleanliness of the city — including overflowing trash and litter on properties and in alleyways — leading to rat infestations.
“Currently, the city collects trash and recycling from a diverse range of customers, including commercial properties and large residential buildings,” said Chaz Newton, the city’s Solid Waste and Environmental Programs manager. “These properties generate a significant amount of waste on a weekly basis that is difficult to manage and leads to the aforementioned issues.”
To address the problem, Newton recommends requiring certain commercial properties to dispose of their waste using private entities and asking large residential properties to use dumpsters wherever possible.
He also suggested changes be made to the Downtown Collection Zone to better address needs, to include expanding collection in some areas to seven days.
“Our proposed changes are directed at cleaning up the city, reducing the potential for rodent proliferation, and providing the appropriate level of service to all customers, including downtown businesses,” Newton said.
Not included in this group would be businesses with minimal waste, such as law offices, accounting firms, real estate offices and others — currently defined in zoning ordinances as H-1 Professional Services and H-6 Services — whose buildings do not exceed 7,500 square.
Newton said the practice of offering municipal collection to commercial entities like those listed above is unique to Manchester.
“We conducted a survey of other municipalities and that included Nashua, Portsmouth, Lowell and Worcester, to just name a few,” Newton said. “Nashua excludes all commercial buildings from municipal collection and residential buildings greater than six units. Lowell excludes all commercial businesses and residential buildings greater than four units. Portsmouth excludes residential buildings greater than four units and also commercial buildings.”
“We are definitely unique when it comes to other municipalities in the sense that there have never been any eligibility criteria set by the municipality as it refers to trash collection,” Newton said. “All of these other municipalities at one time or another set those eligibility criteria via their ordinances.”
Newton recommended aldermen take the following steps:
• Develop ordinance language changes and submit for board approval;
• Undertake comprehensive public outreach campaign directed at affected properties;
• Work with property owners to identify potential alternatives, where required, and:
• Continue outreach and education on compliance.
The changes were approved on a voice vote and sent to the full board for discussion later this month.