SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT John Goldhardt has publicly apologized to a city teacher for claiming that an email she sent to city aldermen and school board members alleging difficult work conditions less than a week before the city elections last month was politically motivated.
At the time, Goldhardt told city officials the teacher — identified in emails as Stacey Rust-Belforti — “is involved with a political candidate and the issue is being used to make it appear that MSD schools are in chaos as a means to promote the candidate.”
The email, titled “URGENT — How are MANSD teachers supposed to teach??” was sent by Rust-Belforti, a teacher at Parkside Middle School, to local officials. Rust-Belforti wrote that when she arrived at work one day in October she was told that “not one photocopier in the building was working.”
Rust-Belforti went on to say the state of Manchester schools is “absolutely horrific.”
“In 22 years of teaching this is by far the worst year I have ever experienced, and that includes remote instruction,” she wrote. “Behaviors are out of control, the halls are complete chaos, and students do not follow even the most basic of instructions or rules. Students refuse to keep their masks pulled up, and when reminded to do so they often either blatantly ignore you or have an inappropriate response.”
At the time, Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan denied the email was politically motivated and said she was disappointed the district’s administration drew conclusions “without facts behind them.”
“The district has slandered the teacher, as she has no political ties at all,” Hannan said. “She was only asking for help.”
Last month, at large school board member Jim O’Connell asked Goldhardt directly if he would like to revise his statement.
“I have nothing to edit,” Goldhardt said at the time.
Goldhardt changed his mind this month, taking time out of his superintendent’s report to apologize to Rust-Belforti.
“Tonight I need to right a wrong,” Goldhardt told board members. “Since our last meeting I had the chance to meet with Stacey (Rust-Belforti) and in doing so gleaned some very important facts and new perspective.
“I was wrong to say that her motives concerning her email to board members and aldermen was politically motivated, and I want to publicly apologize. I have learned a valuable lesson to be much more cautious with the credibility of information that is shared with me.”
Goldhardt said the district is going through the procurement process of ordering 50 new copy machines for local schools and “as we move forward we’ll be doing more work in utilizing better digital formats with learning management systems.”
“Again I was wrong, and in a meeting with Ms. Rust-Belforti and MEA leadership we collaborated about a process and a procedure (for) how to share these types of concerns,” Goldhardt said. “I’ll continue working with MEA leadership with that process so that we can continue to make progress, and I appreciated the opportunity to do so.
“So thank you, Ms. Rust-Belforti, for that time, and the lesson I learned, and again I am so sorry to you for what has happened to you.”
Hannan thanked Goldhardt for listening to Rust-Belforti and taking the time to understand that her needs were “strictly professional” and were expressed “by the book.”
“She followed all protocols and procedures,” Hannan said. “We had a very productive and open communication. It is critically important to note that Stacey did nothing wrong here, and that is acknowledged by the district. She is a professional and is highly respected at Parkside.
“People who sought to discredit her, especially on social media, are proven wrong, and need to take the example of completing due diligence before making any claims without facts.”
Nomination sparks debate
Alderman Tony Sapienza officially nominated Jason Bonilla to fill the vacant Ward 5 seat on the Board of School Committee last week, and while board members supported the choice it did generate some sparks.
Newly reelected Ward 5 school board member Jeremy Dobson resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Nov. 24, before moving out of the city this month.
Sapienza notified some — but not all — board members via email last week of his intent to nominate Bonilla to the seat.
Those not copied on that email — specifically Aldermen Sebastian Sharonov, Ed Sapienza and Joe Kelly Levasseur — expressed frustration last week that they weren’t kept in the loop.
“I sent out his resume to some people,” Tony Sapienza said.
“Was there a glitch in the system or something?” asked Ed Sapienza.
“Was it an email thing, or a personality issue maybe?” asked Levasseur.
Sapienza said he sent it to people he thought would support the nomination.
“Well, you didn’t think very smartly about people who are going to support him or not,” Levasseur responded. “Nobody ever said they weren’t going to support him.”
That drew an angry response from Tony Sapienza.
“I don’t think smartly? You don’t think at all,” Sapienza shot back. “I didn’t send it to you because I don’t care what you think.”
Mayor Joyce Craig gaveled them both down, and the meeting continued.
Bonilla’s nomination will lay over until the board’s next meeting in January.
Inauguration private
Craig will be sworn in for her third term as mayor of Manchester on Jan. 4, but this year’s inaugural ceremony won’t be open to the public because of the pandemic.
Craig will take the oath of office as mayor of the state’s largest city at 10 a.m. at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.. The inaugural ceremony will include the swearing-in of other city officials, including aldermen, school board members and ward officials.
Each elected official will receive four tickets for guests. Everyone who attends is asked to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
After the inauguration, Craig will preside over meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Board of School Committee at City Hall, where committee assignments for elected officials will be announced. The aldermen are expected to elect a board chair, while school board members elect a vice chair.