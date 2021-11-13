SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT John Goldhardt isn’t backing off his assertion last month that an email from a local teacher to city aldermen and school board members alleging difficult work conditions less than a week before the city elections was politically motivated.
Goldhardt told city officials last month that the teacher — identified in emails as Stacey Rust-Belforti — “is involved with a political candidate and the issue is being used to make it appear that MSD schools are in chaos as a means to promote the candidate.”
At the time, Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan denied the email was politically motivated and said she is disappointed the district’s administration drew conclusions “without facts behind them.”
“The district has slandered the teacher, as she has no political ties at all,” Hannan said. “She was only asking for help. Many other schools have experienced days where no copiers are working. We are extremely disappointed by the tenor of the District’s response and the assertions about the teacher that were false.”
Goldhardt’s comments even had one alderman — Joe Kelly Levasseur — calling for his job.
“The superintendent of schools decided to use all of his power to humiliate a teacher simply asking for help,” Levasseur said last month. “He did it with the intent to intimidate her, and for that he needs to step down or be fired by the school board.”
Last week, at large school board member Jim O’Connell asked Goldhardt to explain his comments.
“I’m concerned about the chilling effect of your statement, accusing that person of being politically motivated,” O’Connell said. “I worry, Dr. Goldhardt...long before you were here, in Manchester, there’s a history of members of our staff being fearful to speak out and to speak truth to power and to tell us what’s really going on because they’re in fear of retaliation or being pointed to.”
O’Connell asked Goldhardt directly if he would like to revise his statement.
“I have nothing to edit,” Goldhardt said. “When we need to solve a problem, we don’t solve problems the same week as an election. Writing to all elected officials saying here’s this problem and there’s all these things going on and nothing’s being done about it when in fact our business office has been working with a company to get Xerox machines there, I can’t not say that I think there was political motivation and I wish there was an alternative way of addressing those concerns...with the principal perhaps, who’s an incredible man, and who would’ve been more than happy to help address the situation.
“It’s unfortunate that it came to that, but I do stand by my words, because I don’t think we should take that approach,” Goldhardt said.
Move on the level
Last week school board members approved an update to the district’s policy on the “leveling” in Manchester schools.
Leveling — also known as tracking — is the practice of separating students into classes based on past academic performance. Critics argue it produces academic segregation.
The Board of School Committee voted in May 2021 to end leveling for middle school students for the 2021-2022 school year, except for pre-algebra, algebra and foreign language courses for high school credit.
According to the policy update, it is the obligation of the Manchester School District to ensure “equitable access to rigorous standards/competencies and quality curriculum, instruction, and assessments for all students.”
“We believe all students can learn,” the policy states. “We recognize and support diversity within our district and commit to systematically examining and terminating practices and systems that uphold the disproportionalities among our students. We commit to proactively addressing these inequities and tracking our progress.”
According to the policy, effective Sept. 1, 2022, Manchester secondary schools no longer will offer Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 or Level 4 courses.
Instead, secondary schools will have regular content courses, honors courses and Advanced Placement courses that include the teaching “of the same rigorous standards and competencies,” according to information provided to school board members.
University dual-enrollment courses will continue to be offered.
Masks for sports
School board members have approved regulations on mask use during the high school winter sports season.
Game officials and athletes in action won’t have to wear masks, but the rules approved last week require that masks be worn in all bench areas, including by coaches, and by spectators.
The rules affect the following sports and activities: basketball, spirit, wrestling, track and field, swim, unified basketball, Nordic ski, Alpine ski and gymnastics.
Education accounts
State education officials announced last week more than 1,600 children across New Hampshire have been approved for Education Freedom Accounts, with the first round of funding from the Children’s Scholarship Fund available to eligible families this month.
Manchester has the largest number of families participating, with 166 students, followed by Nashua (64), Rochester (52), Laconia (52) and Concord (46).
Education Freedom Accounts enable New Hampshire students to redirect their per-pupil state funding from public schools toward some education programs. Currently, 1,635 children are enrolled in the EFA program, which is offering grants totaling almost $8.1 million.
The first round of funding will be available in digital wallet accounts this month. Among the 1,635 current participants, 88 of those enrolled are special education students, 81 are English Language Learners and 879 are eligible for free and reduced lunches.