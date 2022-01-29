ALDERMEN HAVE signed off on a proposal by Manchester Moves, a nonprofit trail management organization, to install lighting and tunnel murals on the city’s trails.
In a memo to city aldermen, representatives of Manchester Moves say part of the group’s mission is to “connect all of Manchester to all of New Hampshire” via trails and greenways.
“We serve as a centralized conduit between the citizens and the city, and have received a lot of feedback on the condition of our trail system,” the memo said. “Safety is the number one concern of our users and tunnels have been reported as things that could be easily improved with lights, making them more safe and welcoming.”
Among the recreational trails identified by Manchester Moves were South Manchester Rail Trail, Rockingham Recreational Trail, Heritage Trail, Hands Across the Merrimack Bridge Trail and the Piscataquog Rail Trail.
The trails, which are used by hundreds of people each day, are maintained by the city, which also owns many of the tunnels.
“These tunnels are often subject to frequent graffiti, often obscene in nature,” wrote Manchester Moves. “The current condition of many of these tunnels erodes the experience of users of the trails, creates an unsafe atmosphere, and in general decreases the quality of life for users and neighbors of the trail.”
The lighting and mural art projects are intended to “enhance the recreational trail user experience.”
“It is our intention to partner with a local art school and local artists to design and install lighting and community mural art along the trails and within the tunnels located in Manchester,” the group wrote.
Manchester Moves has raised $15,000 for the project. The group wants to:
• Form a partnership with the local art community;
• Work with the city to select an appropriate and feasible design;
• Work with an artist to come up with a budget and raise funds;
• Facilitate the installation of the art project in the Parker Street Tunnel;
• Have the city fund and apply an anti-graffiti treatment after the art is complete;
• Transfer ownership and rights of the art work to the city once it’s done;
• Come back to aldermen with a formal memorandum of understanding once partnerships, details and costs are figured out;
• Install lighting in trail tunnels throughout the city;
• Install lighting along the trails.
Manchester Moves has set a target completion date for the project of June.
Plane builders sought
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is looking for volunteers to help with its ongoing student plane-building program at the Manchester School of Technology.
The museum is hosting a volunteer open house on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The museum is at 27 Navigator Road in Londonderry. Face coverings will be required.
The program’s first airplane is nearing completion, and preliminary construction will soon begin on the program’s second airplane.
“With construction of the second plane just starting, it’s a great time for new people to get involved. You’ll get the satisfaction of helping kids with an amazing project and learn a lot yourself,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director.
Adult volunteer mentors in the plane-building program will work with high school students at the Manchester School of Technology to assemble a two-seat RV-12iS light sport aircraft. The all-metal airplanes are produced in kit form by the Van’s Aircraft Co. of Oregon.
Plane-build workshop sessions take place on weekdays in the early afternoon at the Manchester School of Technology. Volunteer mentors participate in the program under the guidance of an adult build manager with extensive experience.
All are welcome to volunteer, but those with backgrounds in aircraft maintenance are especially welcome, Rapsis said.
Mentors can receive training in shop tools and procedures as needed. Shop days can be flexible to meet people’s schedules. All mentors are subject to a background check by the Manchester School District.
The plane-building partnership, which started in 2019, is a self-sustaining program run in partnership with Tango Flight, a Texas-based educational non-profit. Finished aircraft are sold, with proceeds used to pay for kits and materials for subsequent plane-builds.
If you plan to attend the open house, call (603) 669-4877 and leave a message with your name, or send an email to ldearborn@nhahs.org.
Library project funded
The Manchester City Library is receiving funding through an Institute for Museum and Library Services’ “Grants to States” program, part of the American Rescue Act Plan of 2021 being facilitated by the state Library.
The Manchester City Library plans to upgrade the auditorium and install new audio-video equipment that will allow “improved dedicated library programming as well as allow community partners and other groups to better utilize the space,” officials said last week.
“Presentations, conferences, educational seminars, book talks, musical performances, theater programs and movie screenings will all be able to take advantage of the new equipment in the future,” library officials said in a social media post.
The improvements are expected to be completed by Sept. 30.