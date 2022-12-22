THE PRESIDENT OF a city basketball league in the news after an alderman suggested using city funds to pay for some kids to play is speaking out, saying statements by local officials made “publicly or otherwise” that the league is a “for profit” company are inaccurate.

City Hall

“I don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Chris Morgan, founder of the Manchester Basketball League. “We’re working hard to make sure kids have the opportunity to play sports. I don’t know where it came from. None of it really makes any sense.”

