THE PRESIDENT OF a city basketball league in the news after an alderman suggested using city funds to pay for some kids to play is speaking out, saying statements by local officials made “publicly or otherwise” that the league is a “for profit” company are inaccurate.
“I don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Chris Morgan, founder of the Manchester Basketball League. “We’re working hard to make sure kids have the opportunity to play sports. I don’t know where it came from. None of it really makes any sense.”
Alderman Pat Long made a motion earlier this month to allocate up to $15,000 in contingency funds to cover the cost for some students to play in the Manchester Basketball League, created by Morgan, a Manchester resident and 1987 Central graduate. Long claimed hundreds of students cut from school-run basketball teams want to play basketball but can’t afford the league’s $68 registration fee.
That motion failed on a 11-2-1 vote, with only Long and Bill Barry in favor. Joe Kelly Levasseur abstained.
Manchester school officials said recently they wouldn’t support giving $15,000 to a private city basketball league.
“I would find it amazing that a Board of Mayor and Aldermen or school board would decide to make a donation to a private for-profit company for no reason other than they asked for it,” said school board Vice Chairman Jim O’Connell. “It’s a private enterprise that happens on Sunday in the city of Manchester.
”If we are in the business of giving stipends, grants or monies to sports in the city of Manchester, disconnected from the school district, there are lots of organizations for profit that would like to be part of the bidding process for that money.”
This week, Morgan disputed these and other claims, saying the Manchester Basketball League is run by the Manchester Youth Sports Foundation, which is registered as a 501©(3) charitable organization with the state .
“The Manchester Youth Sports Foundation tries to raise funds to provide needy families in the city an opportunity to play sports at no cost,” Morgan said. “There is so much good that we are doing for hundreds of kids who cannot afford to play sports in Manchester, and unfortunately the politics seems to have gotten in the way of what is really important.”
Morgan said the Manchester Youth Sports Foundation has had a partnership with the Manchester School District and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for the past few years, enabling all kids to play in organized leagues for free.
“We recently brought back the Manchester Soccer League on the West Side, with over 250 kids playing at no cost,” Morgan said.
Morgan said more than 190 kids — almost half the Manchester Basketball League’s players — participate at no cost. He expects the league, which starts its second season on Feb. 19, to double in size.
“We offer all who don’t make their school team (a chance) to play in our league at no cost,” Morgan said. “As a nonprofit organization our goal is to provide underprivileged youth in the city of Manchester the opportunity to play sports. Manchester funds many nonprofits that perform great services to our citizens — we honestly feel this one does too.”
Morgan said it is not well-known that about 300 kids were cut from basketball teams at local schools.
“That’s a lot of kids,” Morgan. “We have captured about 156 of those kids, out of about 300 total. The way the league operates, we charge $68 and say if you can pay, we appreciate it. There’s got to be some revenue or we can’t operate. But there are a ton that can’t pay and they play for free — we will never turn anyone down. We have a lot of kids that play for free.”
Morgan said he thinks the request as presented to aldermen “wasn’t totally clear.”
“It just wasn’t presented well, and there was pushback right from the start,” Morgan said. “I’m not sure where that is coming from.”
At this week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Barry made another motion for up to $15,000 to cover scholarships for the league. The motion, seconded by Long, failed again, with Levasseur again abstaining.
Current electric news is positive
This past week Mayor Joyce Craig and city public works officials announced that the municipal solar array at the former Dunbarton Road landfill has “exceeded power generation projections” in its first year of operation.
According to city officials, the solar array has supplied approximately 4,377,420 kilowatt hours of clean, renewable energy to the power grid, an output 15% higher than predicted initially.
”We’re thrilled that our solar array, the largest municipal array in the state, is already outperforming our original estimates, generating enough electricity to power 600 homes annually here in Manchester,” Craig said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the hard work of the Department of Public Works and their commitment to creating clean energy options for Queen City residents.”
The array also generated $35,570 in additional revenue for the city, officials said, and offset 3,420 tons of CO2 — equivalent to 668 gasoline passenger vehicles driven for a full year, 3 million pounds of coal burned or 350,000 gallons of gasoline burned.
“The Department of Public Works is proud to be part of this sustainable initiative providing clean, renewable energy to Manchester residents,” city public works director Tim Clougherty said in a statement.
City Hall will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, for Christmas and will be fully closed on Monday, Dec. 26. City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 8 a.m.