Crissy Kantor, candidate for Manchester Board of Aldermen, gestures to a voter at the Ward 6 Polls at McLaughlin Middle School in Manchester on Tuesday. She faced Maxine Mosley in a special election to fill Sebastian Sharonov’s seat.

CRISSY KANTOR’S WIN in last week’s Ward 6 alderman special election was impressive. What it means in the big picture of Queen City politics remains to be seen.

Kantor, 53, was emotional as the results were read aloud Tuesday night. She said she was overcome by how much support she received — 725 votes to opponent Maxine Mosley‘s 561.

