CRISSY KANTOR’S WIN in last week’s Ward 6 alderman special election was impressive. What it means in the big picture of Queen City politics remains to be seen.
Kantor, 53, was emotional as the results were read aloud Tuesday night. She said she was overcome by how much support she received — 725 votes to opponent Maxine Mosley‘s 561.
The turnout was impressive, with 1,293 voters — 22% of those registered in Ward 6 --casting ballots. The turnout was one of the highest for a special city election outside the regular election schedule, according to City Clerk Matt Normand.
Republicans were quick to seize upon the results as a referendum on outgoing Mayor Joyce Craig‘s policies.
“Her (Kantor’s) landslide victory demonstrates that Queen City residents are ready for a new direction and are rejecting the failed policies of Mayor Joyce Craig and her Democrat Alderman allies,” the New Hampshire GOP said in a statement. “Retaining the tax cap and focusing on crime and homelessness were issues Kantor ran on.”
Former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais, the only Republican so far to launch a campaign for mayor, said residents in Ward 6 will be “very well served” by their new alderman.
“The voters sent a message loud and clear that they are looking for a fresh face with a positive vision to protect the tax cap, fix the homeless crisis and our schools while growing our economy,” Ruais said in a statement.
The thing is, Ward 6 has elected conservative aldermen for several election cycles, including Sebastian Sharonov, Elizabeth Moreau and Nick Pappas.
The last time aldermen voted to override the tax cap — in 2022, for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget — the vote was 11-3. In favor were aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Christine Fajardo, Tony Sapienza, Mary Heath, Jim Burkush, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, Erin George-Kelly and June Trisciani. Opposed were Sharonov, Ed Sapienza and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
So plugging in Kantor for Sharonov won’t tip the scales any. No vote has been taken on a FY ’24 budget proposal, so it is unknown whether mayoral aspirants Cavanaugh, Trisciani and Stewart would support an override if such a motion were made.
Asked by a Union Leader reporter before the election whether she supports the tax cap — and whether she would support an override to fund salary increases for city and school district employees — Kantor said many city employees are underappreciated, underthanked and underpaid.
“I do support the tax cap, but I also support these hard-working men and women,” Kantor said. “I would do my due diligence to look for other ways to support them without taxing our homeowners.
“We need to look into some of the programs that we have in place now that are not serving our community in the best way possible,” Kantor said. “I do believe this should actually be looked into every year. There needs to be some accountability.
“If we are funding a program, just because we have done it in the past does not mean it is working,” she added. “I want to see real numbers and what is our ROI (return on investment). If it is not working in the city’s best interest, why not put those dollars to better use?”
Could Kantor’s win be a sign of a conservative wave to come in this fall’s municipal election?
Maybe. Several new faces are expected to run for alderman, and newcomer Kantor’s win against a candidate backed by top Democrats could prove inspirational, even prophetic.
Or not.
One thing is for certain: Kantor has little time to enjoy her victory.
Votes on the FY ’24 municipal budget and approval of a daytime “homeless engagement center” loom.
Her term ends in early January, meaning she will have to campaign for the seat again this summer, assuming she wants to keep it. Expect Democrats to make a run at her again if she does.
Economic development
City resident and real estate professional Amy Chhom has been unanimously elected to serve as chair of the Manchester Development Corporation Board of Directors.
Chhom is currently vice president of ROC USA, a non-profit that supports resident-owned manufactured housing communities. Chhom is familiar with economic development in Manchester, having worked with multiple real estate development groups in the city focusing on both commercial and residential planning and development.
“I’m thrilled to be leading the board as the Manchester Development Corporation continues to promote economic development in the city,” Chhom said in a statement. “Manchester is growing rapidly and it’s exciting to see new businesses starting across the city. I’m excited to continue working with the board and the city’s Economic Development team on identifying new opportunities to enhance our city.”
The board also elected a new slate of officers.
Roland Martin, president of Cornerstone PDC, will serve as vice chair. Steve Scheiner of St. Mary’s Bank will serve as treasurer and non-profit leader and former Verizon executive Maria Mongan will serve as secretary.
Newly elected members of the committee include Michael Harrington of Harrington & Company and former chair of the city’s Planning Board; Joshua Wright, SVP of Investments at Wells Fargo; and attorney Rebecca Kane of Devine Millimet.
They join current board members Kyle Baker, Senior Manager of Government Relations at Rath, Young, and Pignatelli, PC; Stephen Grzywacz, owner of Milford Lumber; Heather McGrail, executive director of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce; Alderman at Large June Trisciani and Alderman Pat Long.
Cancer among firefighters
The Manchester Fire Department, Mayor Joyce Craig, Dartmouth Health, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Manchester Professional Firefighters Association and the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire last week announced a new initiative to provide life-saving cancer screenings for fire personnel.
The pilot program will initially screen for skin and lung cancer, two of the most common types among firefighters, before eventually expanding to offer screenings for other cancers firefighters are often at risk for.
“This collaboration is going to allow for a dermatology screening for every member of the Manchester Fire Department, and a lung CT for members over the age of 40 with 10 years of service,” said Manchester Fire Chief Ryan J. Cashin.
“Unfortunately, 75% of firefighter deaths are the result of occupational cancers. It is our hope at the Manchester Fire Department, that this healthcare initiative will make us the exception to that rule,” Cashin said. “As we all know, early cancer screening save lives. It is our job to save their lives after the fire is put out. It is my intention that this pilot program will be the first step in the development of an early cancer screening program for the entire state of New Hampshire.”
Statewide, approximately 200 firefighters currently qualify for cancer screenings, along with 100 retirees. The primary goal of this partnership is to encourage other fire departments in New Hampshire to follow the model in Manchester and eventually spur requirements for cancer screenings for firefighters at the state level.