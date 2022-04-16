A PUBLIC HEARING on Mayor Joyce Craig‘s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 will be held this week (Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall), but city department heads have been weighing in for over a week now.
Board of Mayor and Aldermen Chairman Pat Long asked staff to send along their thoughts and concerns via email.
A common theme among respondents: concerns over the lack of funds for severance costs.
The mayor’s proposed FY 2023 budget comes in at $376 million. It includes $169 million in spending on the city side and $189 million for the school district. Craig’s budget operates within the 3.57% tax increase outlined in the voter-approved tax cap. which offers about $8.2 million in additional property tax revenue — $4.3 million allocated to the city and $3.9 million to the school district.
The proposed budget doesn’t cover severance costs.
“Over the past decade, Manchester has lost millions of dollars in state aid as a result of the state walking away from its obligation to pay 35 percent of pension costs — a cost the city and the taxpayers are now paying in full,” Craig said in her budget speech. “I am hopeful HB1417 passes, as it would reinstate a small percent of the state’s share, 7.5%, for police, fire and teachers beginning in FY 2024 — which would equate to a savings of $1,103,018 for police and fire.”
Based on conversations with department heads, the city is anticipating 30 people may retire during the next budget year, which could cost approximately $1.5 million in severance.
“With approximately $400,000 left in the severance reserve at the end of FY22, this leaves $1.1 million that needs to be funded,” Craig in her budget proposal.
“If severance is not funded, when an individual retires, the department will have to cover severance costs from their existing budget by leaving much-needed positions vacant. I appreciate the aldermen addressing this issue, and I urge them to have department heads come before the board and speak openly about the impact this could have on their operating budget.”
In written comments sent to Long, city assessor Bob Gagne said it has become increasingly difficult to attract and retain highly qualified candidates for positions.
“Over my 11 years in this seat, salaries for city positions have not kept pace with salaries in the private sector,” Gagne wrote. “They have also not kept pace with other cities and towns in the state. Where once we would see 60 to 70 applications for a basic clerical position, we might now see a dozen or less. Where once the city could attract candidates with both reasonable salaries and an attractive benefits package, we are no longer competitive.”
Gagne said he doesn’t have an answer to the problem, but wrote “doing nothing is no longer tenable if city departments are to continue to offer high quality services.”
City Fire Chief Andre Parent said he has two “significant” concerns with the proposed budget, which could “limit the department’s ability to provide adequate services for the city.”
One is the lack of severance funding — over the next year Parent anticipates 12 retirements, at a total cost of $560,000.
The rising cost of gasoline, diesel and electricity also are concerns, with the department expecting an increase of $51,000.
Salaries and overtime account for 95% of the department’s entire annual budget.
“If the department must incur the cost of severance and increase utilities within the proposed FY 2023 budget, it will in reality be a 2.5% budget reduction,” Parent wrote. “The only plausible option for absorbing these costs would be a reduction in overtime costs.”
Beyond that, Parent said his department has been flat-funded for many years despite increases in operating costs.
“The department desperately needs funding in several critical areas, such as protective clothing, training and technology upgrades,” Parent wrote.
Human Resources Director Kathleen Ferguson noted in her comments that the mayor’s budget doesn’t include $650,000 for a new compensation study.
“There is a broad consensus that the city’s current compensation system, ‘Yarger Decker,’ has outlived its useful life,” Ferguson wrote. “Given the labor market challenges faced by the city, it would be practical to move toward replacing ‘Yarger Decker’ with a modern compensation system that meets best practices.”
Ferguson cautioned that doing so likely will be a “costly, multi-year project,” requiring significant staff resources within Human Resources and other city departments.
Library Director Denise van Zanten said her funding concerns involve utility and severance costs.
“The library will overspend our gas and electric lines in the current fiscal year,” she wrote. “This is in part due to increased costs of fuel as well as operating the branch building full-time now that the Office of Youth Services resides there with us. The FY2023 budget does not allow us to address these shortages.”
The library has 10 employees eligible for retirement, with an estimated total severance liability of $200,250, van Zanten reported.
“While no one has declared their intent as of yet our department has had 2 to 3 retirements during the past two fiscal years. If we should need to cover our severance the Trustees and I will most likely reduce service hours to keep within our allocation as we address the staffing shortages that would occur,” van Zanten wrote.
Van Zanten asked aldermen to consider reinstating two positions: a full-time library clerk position that was left unfilled after a retirement in 2021 ($31,000 a year plus benefits) and a part-time security officer position lost to a layoff in 2008 ($26,000 a year plus benefits.)
New Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka pointed out in her budget comments that the Economic Development Office will dissolve as of December 31, 2026, if not incorporated into the city’s general operating budget.
“This office is a critical resource in maximizing the city’s position as a desirable place to live, work, and play,” Nazaka wrote. “Pre-pandemic, MEDO was funded with an annual budget of approximately $150,000, with most of this funding going towards staff salaries and fringes. Over time, the reduced budget led to a steady decline in the department’s efficiency.
“Though I am confident in successfully using ARPA funds over the next four years for staffing and launching an effective branding, marketing, and promotional campaign for the city. I would be remiss if I did not continue to mention the need for consistent funding well beyond the conclusion of the ARPA funds.”