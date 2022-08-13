A CITY SCHOOL board member is proposing that land acknowledgements — verbiage recognizing that certain areas once belonged to Indigenous peoples — be posted in school lobbies across Manchester.

City Hall

In paperwork submitted to the Committee on Finance and Facilities, Ward 7’s Chris Potter floated the idea of posting Manchester-specific land acknowledgements in school lobbies across the district in the hope “our students and staff develop appreciation for this land, understand its history, value the contributions of indigenous people, and grow curious about how it has changed over time.”

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com