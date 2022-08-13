A CITY SCHOOL board member is proposing that land acknowledgements — verbiage recognizing that certain areas once belonged to Indigenous peoples — be posted in school lobbies across Manchester.
In paperwork submitted to the Committee on Finance and Facilities, Ward 7’s Chris Potter floated the idea of posting Manchester-specific land acknowledgements in school lobbies across the district in the hope “our students and staff develop appreciation for this land, understand its history, value the contributions of indigenous people, and grow curious about how it has changed over time.”
Potter submitted a resolution in 2020 to recognize a Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state’s largest city. The request prompted a memorable exchange between citizens and city officials on the topic, where a woman identifying herself as a Henniker resident named “Melody” said supporters don’t need permission to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“The right way, I think, to alter and change these things is to do it yourself,” the woman said. “We don’t need to ask you guys for permission, just like I don’t need to ask you for permission if I can walk around without a mask on... what are you gonna do about it? And for all these people who are asking you to give them permission for Indigenous Peoples’ Day ... F- — Columbus.”
Aldermen eventually approved such a resolution, though not on Columbus Day, as supporters of the idea had hoped. The first Monday in October is recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Manchester, with the second Monday reserved for Columbus Day.
In submitting the request, Potter said he was never taught the complete history of colonists and indigenous people but “should have been.”
“To create a more understanding and accepting community, we need to teach this history,” Potter. “I’m not indigenous, I’m White, but I was bullied and excluded as a kid, and it’s always been my work to try and create a community where we acknowledge and support and value people.”
Here is the text of Potter’s proposed land acknowledgement as written by the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People:
“This location on the Merrimack River was the site of an ancient Pennacook village called Amoskeag “The Fishing Place” that is now called Manchester, New Hampshire. Amoskeag is on the unceded traditional ancestral homelands and waterways of the Pennacook Abenaki Peoples past and present. The Manchester School District acknowledges and honors with gratitude the aki (land), nebi (water), awan (air), olakwika (flora), and awaasak (fauna) and the alnobak (humans) who have stewarded N’dakinna (our homeland) throughout the generations for over 12,000 years.”
Potter proposes having the land acknowledgements posted as a plaque or in frame. The financial impact on the district is listed as “unknown,” with cost of printing and framing as yet undetermined.
The idea was on the agenda for last week’s meeting of the Committee on Finance and Facilities, but that session was canceled because of drainage issues at City Hall.
The meeting has been rescheduled for this Wednesday, immediately after the Policy Committee at 6 p.m.
Age change for special ed
School officials are sending letters to Manchester families affected by new legislation that expands the eligibility window for the state’s special education law by a year, giving older students additional time to access services they may have aged out of.
During the 2021-2022 legislative session, the New Hampshire Legislature amended RSA 186-C:2,1 to change the definition of “Child with a Disability” to include young people between the ages of 3 and 21.
The change means that under the statute, a 21-year-old now is considered a “child with a disability” until they turn 22.
The law took effect June 17.
Children with a disability, as defined by the state’s statute, are entitled to an individualized education program – plans developed by their school district to provide them with special education services. These plans can include instruction, transportation and support services.
Districts will retain Child Find responsibilities for students up to age 22, even if the child previously left the school district because they “aged out” under the law’s previous criteria.
The following figures presented by Sharon DeVincent, chief student services and wellness officer for Manchester, break down the students between 21 and 22 in the city school district:
• Four students turning 21 before Dec. 31 this year are still categorized as enrolled;
• 13 students graduated with regular high school diplomas;
• 18 students are categorized as “aged out”;
• 15 students received a certificate or other document;
• three students did not receive a certificate or other document;
• seven students are categorized as “dropped out.”
The district has drafted a letter that will be sent to the 18 students and/or guardians listed as “aged out.”
The New Hampshire Department of Education will offer financial support for school districts during the 2022-2023 school year for expenses related to providing services to special education students over the age of 21 until the student reaches their 22nd birthday.
