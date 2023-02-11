LOVE WAS IN the air last week at City Hall, with Board of Mayor and Aldermen Chairman Pat Long picking up the tab for an early Valentine’s Day gift for his fellow city officials.
Board members and anyone else in attendance in the aldermanic chambers last Tuesday were serenaded by a formally costumed quartet of gentlemen from the Concord Coachmen, performing a live ‘Singing Valentine.’
Each member of the barbershop quartet handed out roses to each female member of the board, then performed two songs: “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” and “Heart Of My Heart.”
The nonprofit Coachmen are one of five choruses in New Hampshire affiliated with the Barbershop Harmony Society.
They have been singing since 1957 and delivering valentines since 1997.
Elm St. apartment project
Air Tight LLC, a Brady Sullivan entity, has received a preliminary thumbs-up from aldermen on several items associated with a previously approved “Change of Use” request for a project at 1230 Elm St.
The project would convert the existing office building into a residential multifamily building with up to 100 units, along with commercial use on the first floor and partial lower-level parking below.
To address planning board and abutters’ concerns, the company is requesting approval from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for three items, which include the addition of crosswalks, a direction change with striping for North Hampshire Lane and an alley between the building and abutters.
The project proposes adding two painted crosswalks across the intersection of Elm Street and Hollis and Kidder streets and resetting curbing along Hollis Street to better meet ADA guidelines. The request follows a discussion during the planning board meeting and with staff about increased pedestrian traffic from added residents.
Project organizers also requested a directional change and striping for North Hampshire Lane.
North Hampshire Lane currently is a two-way street between Hollis and Kidder street. Air Tight LLC proposes converting this to a one-way street and adding striping and signage to limit traffic patterns and parking within the alley.
The garage at 1230 Elm, which currently exits on to Hampshire Lane, will continue to do so once the building is converted to residential use. This request also was a result of a discussion during the planning board meeting that centered on increased vehicle traffic on North Hampshire Lane.
Abutting property owners concerned with the volume of traffic requested these improvements. The southerly direction was chosen to allow vehicles easier access to Canal, Elm and Bridge streets via Kidder Street.
Brady Sullivan has agreed to maintain the new signage and striping “in perpetuity,” wrote Brian A Pratt, a senior project manager at Fuss & O’Neill, in an email to aldermen.
The project also will need to use adjacent sidewalks for construction staging and avoid using the North Hampshire alley to avoid impacting parking spaces for Amoskeag Terrace.
As part of the request, Air Tight LLC sought approval to temporarily close the sidewalks on Kidder and Hollis streets during the interior renovation for construction staging, trash receptacles, etc.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health & Traffic recommended the request for approval by the full board. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to vote on the matter at its Feb. 21 meeting.
Cold and fire
City Fire Chief Ryan Cashin is praising members of his department for their efforts responding to calls around the city during frigid arctic conditions the weekend of Feb. 3-5.
According to Cashin, Manchester fire crews handled 1,242 calls to 390 incidents between 9 a.m. Feb. 3 and midnight Feb. 5. Of these, 108 incidents were water problems caused by the extreme cold.
In a statement, Cashin said Manchester fire crews responded to what he termed a “generational fire’ at a multi-family house at 26 Liberty St. Manchester fire officials said careless disposal of smoking materials was responsible for the fire, which started on the building’s second-floor porch and extended to the third floor.
No residents were injured, but six were displaced and were connected with the local Red Cross. City records show the home is owned by Michael P. Craig, husband of Mayor Joyce Craig.
Fire hydrants froze and firefighting equipment malfunctioned as temperatures plummeted to minus-14, with a wind chill of minus-35 in the Queen City.
“All members performed their jobs professionally despite the extreme conditions,” Cashin said in the statement. “Fire apparatus, radios and SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatuses) froze.”
Truck 6 remained on scene until Sunday , with the crew unable to retract the truck’s ladder without causing damage.
On Sunday, under the direction of fire department mechanics, an eight-hour thawing operation was performed, Cashin said. The operation included use of the department’s Logistical Support Unit, a portable HVAC unit, along with several heaters and tarps to trap the heat. Truck 6 remains out of service until it can be fully thawed, inspected and repaired, Cashin wrote.