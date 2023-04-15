MANCHESTER HIGH SCHOOLS are moving ahead with plans to create a cooperative girls hockey team for Central, Memorial and West high schools.
Manchester Athletic Director Christine Telge said the current cooperative girls team recognized by the NHIAA includes players from Central and Memorial high schools. West doesn’t have a girls’ hockey team and isn’t part of any cooperative team, Telge said.
“We currently have one female athlete that plays on the boys hockey team,” Telge wrote in a memo to members of the Board of School Committee. The athlete attends Founders Academy but would attend West High School if she went to public school.
“To be transparent, this cooperative request is in violation of the NHIAA rules as the three Manchester high schools have an enrollment number higher than that of Pinkerton Academy, the lead school in the NHIAA,” Telge writes. “However, athletics is scheduled to meet with the NHIAA Hockey committee concerning this request and we hope that our request is approved.”
City school board members unanimously approved the proposal.
Earth Day clean-ups
The city is once again hosting several Earth Day Neighborhood Clean-Ups across Manchester next Saturday, April 22.
Public works staff will be stationed at five locations from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.:
• Jewett Street School, 130 S. Jewett St.;
• Northwest Elementary, 300 Youville St.;
• Hillside Middle School, 112 Reservoir Ave.;
• Beech Street School, 333 Beech St.;
• Victory Park/Harnett Parking lot, 139 Concord St.
Each site will have clean-up materials, including trash bags and gloves, and will serve as a drop-off location for all collected materials.
Same day sign-ups are welcome, but volunteers, organizations and businesses interested in participating can pre-register for the neighborhood clean-up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLC9n8qRrJSGUTjNwtr8-3KwLFbdVhbvRIsZ26-4_QClXNXg/viewform.
In addition to the citywide Earth Day Neighborhood Clean-Up, Manchester Urban Ponds will be hosting clean-ups from 9-11 a.m. on April 22 at Nutts Pond, April 29 at Stevens Pond and May 6 at Black Brook.
“This is a great opportunity for folks across Manchester to celebrate Earth Day and give back to our community,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement. “As warmer weather approaches, I know we’re all looking forward to spending time outside. We want to make sure we have clean, welcoming neighborhoods, parks and trails for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”
“Earth Day is a great opportunity for our students to learn about the impact they can have on our planet, for good and for bad,” Superintendent Jenn Gillis said in a statement.
“By focusing on areas around some of our schools, students and families can make a real impact on areas they see and use every day. We encourage all members of our community to join us for this Earth Day cleanup.”
Manchester Development Director Jodie Nazaka said her department will participate in the clean-ups.
“We’ll be focusing on the downtown and Millyard areas, and we’re looking forward to working with our downtown business partners and residents to make our city shine,” Nazaka said in a statement.“We love seeing residents become stewards of their local parks,” added Mark Gomez, the city’s chief of parks, recreation and cemetery.
Manchester Proud hire
Manchester Proud announced the hiring of Lauren Boisvert as community communications coordinator.
“Having Lauren on our team will now enable us to develop a more inclusive and responsive approach to communications. Our ultimate goal is to create a community-wide network of communications that supports connectivity with all of Manchester’s students and families”, said Barry Brensinger, Manchester Proud’s coordinator.
Boisvert is a resident of Manchester and a graduate of the Manchester School District. She brings experience in both graphic design and education. She started working with the Manchester School District in 2014 through the Granite YMCA’s School’s Out Program and continued on in several other roles.
“I am honored to be part of the mission of Manchester Proud to help support the amazing things happening in the Manchester School District,” she said in a statement. “Being a graduate of the Manchester School District, I strongly believe in the work that the district is doing and am excited to help amplify and support that work.”