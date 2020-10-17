ALDERMEN IN THE state’s largest city will debate the merits of a mask ordinance again this week.
The requirement is listed on the agenda of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. Monday. The matter could be referred to the full board for a vote as soon as Tuesday.
The ordinance would require people to wear a mask inside any public or government building, unless they can stay at least six feet away from other people. It would require people to keep their masks on for most activities, including those like bowling. Restaurant patrons would be able to remove their masks to eat after they sit down.
Several New Hampshire cities and towns have implemented mask requirements, including Nashua, Concord, Portsmouth, Keene, Durham and Hanover.
According to the Manchester ordinance’s language, failure to comply with the mandate technically could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, but city Health Director Anna Thomas is on the record saying she “can’t envision” such a fine being issued.
“We are not in the business of writing those citations,” Thomas told aldermen last month. “Even though the state says that’s an ‘up to’ number, I can’t even imagine a scenario that we would ever write a citation for $1,000 for not wearing a mask. That’s not the purpose of this ordinance. I don’t want to fine anybody. I just want people to wear masks.”
Under the proposal, the city’s public health director and police and fire departments would be responsible for enforcing the ordinance.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manchester has been slowly climbing, according to data from health officials.
State data show Manchester with twice the positivity rate as the rest of New Hampshire. In August, Manchester averaged 4 new cases a day. That rose to six new cases a day in September and 8 a day so far this month.
As of Thursday, Manchester had 59 active COVID-19 cases, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard on the city’s website.
Under the proposal, anyone who wants to report non-compliance issues can submit a request online or through the “Manchester NH Connect” phone app. The information will be sent to the fire or health departments for follow-up.
Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann has publicly questioned the need for a mask requirement.
“This country was founded on liberties and it’s getting to the point where personal responsibility and choice have been working,” Hirschmann said. “We’ve stayed at home, we’ve done everything we’ve been told to do.”
Other aldermen support the measure. Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long reported hearing from business owners dealing with customers opposed to mask policies.
“I’ve been getting calls...about people encroaching on them when they ask them to leave and there was an issue,” Long said. “There are people who have a right and a freedom to have their six feet. When someone encroaches on that, they have their freedom to ask them to leave, but they get verbally assaulted.”
Get the popcorn ready.
The same committee also will review a proposal for a mask requirement for all city buildings, which was drafted by attorney Greg Muller of the city solicitor’s office.
The rule would require face coverings for everyone in a city building when social distancing is not possible, subject to certain exceptions. R.S.A. 41:11-a grants authority to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to set rules governing the use of city property.
The proposed rule would require face coverings for anyone unable to maintain social distancing while entering, exiting and visiting any city buildings, except those governed by an operating agreement. The rule carves out several exceptions, including one specifically addressing ballots and voting, and gives authority to department heads to amend or suspend the rule when it interferes with performance of their duties.
On July 20, the Manchester Board of School Committee voted to require all those over the age of 2, as well as staff, to wear masks and to stay six feet apart while inside school buildings.
More than 30 states now require face coverings in public. New Hampshire is the only New England state without a requirement.
Meetings go virtual
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen, along with aldermanic committees, are switching back to meeting remotely for the near future. The decision was made by board chairman Dan O’Neil and Mayor Joyce Craig following multiple conversations with city police, fire, and health officials, as well as the city clerk and solicitor’s office, according to an email sent late Friday by City Clerk Matt Normand.
“This is not an outcome anyone wants or is pleased with, but we are doing so to ensure the health and safety of the public, city staff, and elected officials,” Normand wrote.
Sources said the decision was influenced by a group of individuals who attended a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this month, who were not wearing masks or social-distancing. Members of the group were in close proximity to several city staff members and department heads, at times speaking loudly and protesting, creating a potentially unsafe situation.
Sources said the decision was made to hold the meetings remotely for safety reasons, until a method to address these situations moving forward are developed.
Members of the public will still be able to provide public comment during the 30-minute designated public comment session. The public will be provided with the virtual call-in procedures on the agenda and meeting postings at www.manchesternh.gov.
A meeting of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems, at which details of the proposed citywide mask ordinance were scheduled to be debated, was postponed last month, delaying action on the issue.
Investigator to take cases
The city is advertising for a new position, a COVID-19 case investigator. The full-time, grant-funded, two-year position is for 40 hours a week at $20.17 an hour.
Job duties include performing research and assessments on various public health disease and health risk behaviors and designing and implementing community prevention strategies.
Additional details can be found on the city website, www.manchesternh.gov.
To register or vote
On Saturday, the City Clerk’s Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for voter registration and absentee voting. The last day to register to vote at the Clerk’s Office is Wednesday, Oct. 28. The office is open until 5 p.m. that day.