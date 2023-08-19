MANCHESTER STUDENTS won’t pay more for lunch this school year after all, following a vote last week by the Board of School Committee.

Under a proposal by Jim Connors, the district’s director of food and nutrition services, the cost of school lunches would have increased by 20 cents this fall. The cost of breakfast and the a la carte price for an eight-ounce carton of milk also would have gone up 20 cents.

City Hall

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.