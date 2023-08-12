MANCHESTER SCHOOL officials were celebrating last week after the district was awarded a $7.6 million Project AWARE grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The district will receive between $1.29 million and $1.8 million a year for four years. Similar grants were awarded to 21 cities, states and school districts across the United States.
Project AWARE is a program created to develop a sustainable infrastructure for school-based mental health programs and services.
Manchester school officials plan to implement a three-tiered public health model in all 21 district schools to support student behavioral health, reduce incidents of exclusionary discipline and school violence and increase the high school completion rate over the course of the grant.
The plan is to set up teams in each school to address behavioral health issues by connecting students to services as early as possible and setting up intervention services for mental health and substance misuse.
In addition, a community and district-wide campaign will be launched to raise mental health awareness and support school safety.
Project AWARE also will address vaping prevention and provide professional development for all staff.
Superintendent Jenn Gillis said she was “incredibly proud beyond belief” that the district received the grant.
“This is a big deal,” Gillis said. “We have spoken in soft terms about this possible opportunity that we were chasing down…we just landed a huge grant.”
Stacy Champey, who works on behavioral issues for the district, said the scope of work associated with the grant is “large.”
“It’s about increasing access to behavioral health,” Champey said. “Looking at reducing stigma for families and students and increasing access.”
“This is a huge breakthrough and success for the district and for our students,” said school board member Chris Potter.
According to the Project AWARE website, thanks to the program, between 2018 and 2022:
• 1,816 organizations entered into formal written agreements to improve mental health-related practices, coordinate services, provide additional support and strengthen partnerships;
• 796 policy changes have occurred at state and local levels to improve mental health related programs and services as a result of the grant;
• 834,481 mental health professionals, first responders, teachers, school staff, administrators, families, community members and others have participated in mental health related training;
• 205,874 students have been referred for mental health or related services.
School lunch going up
Students in the Queen City could pay more for lunch this school year, after a vote by the school board’s Committee on Finance and Facilities.
Under a proposal by Jim Connors, the district’s director of food and nutrition services, the cost of school lunches would increase by 20 cents this fall. The cost of breakfast and the ala carte price for an eight-ounce carton of milk would also go up 20 cents.
Current school lunch prices are $2.75 at city high schools and middle schools and $2.50 at elementary schools. The proposed prices are $2.95 for lunch at high schools and middle schools, and $2.70 at elementary schools.
Breakfast costs at all city high schools, middle schools and elementary schools will go from $1.30 to $1.50 and ala carte milk prices will go from 50 cents to 70 cents.
Members of the school board’s Committee on Finance and Facilities supported the request last week. The matter will go before the full Board of School Committee for a vote Monday night.
The last school lunch increase approved in Manchester was a 10-cent hike in September 2019. Before that, prices were increased by 10 cents in 2018, 10 cents in 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011, 2008, 2007 and 2001, and 15 cents in 2003 and 1998.
Community grant applications
The Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG) program is accepting applications.
Funded by the city as an approved use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the program is intended to help Manchester recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program supports community-based projects that address public health, public safety, the economic recovery of impacted sectors, educational disparities and more.
Up to $10,000 per grant is available to organizations, individuals and neighborhood groups.
A total of $1 million will be funded through the end of December 2026, and allocation must take place by the end of December 2024.
CEAG grants require a minimum 25% match in private funding, in-kind donations and volunteer hours. Grant funds are not paid in advance.
Upon completion of the project, grantees will submit one reimbursement request to the Planning and Community Development Department Community Improvement Program.
Applications can be found and downloaded at manchesternh.gov.
Funding is competitive and limited, and submission of an application does not guarantee funding.
Submit completed applications to PCD-ARPA@manchesternh.gov with the subject line “CEAG Application,” or by mail to City of Manchester, Planning and Community Development, Attn: CEAG Application, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.
If you have questions, email PCD-ARPA@manchesternh.gov or call 603- 792-6722.
The deadline for applications is Sept. 30.