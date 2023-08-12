Jennifer Gillis
Jennifer Gillis became interim superintendent of schools in Manchester in February 2022, and permanent superintendent in May 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER SCHOOL officials were celebrating last week after the district was awarded a $7.6 million Project AWARE grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The district will receive between $1.29 million and $1.8 million a year for four years. Similar grants were awarded to 21 cities, states and school districts across the United States.

