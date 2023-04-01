SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS voted last week to officially recognize Juneteenth as a holiday in the Manchester School District, meaning each of the district’s year-round employees will work one day fewer (228 contract days vs. 229).

City Hall

Commemorating its 158th anniversary on June 19, the day known as “Juneteenth” marks the day in 1865 on which a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were freed from the institution of slavery. The day came 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring that enslaved people in states that seceded from the Union were freed.

