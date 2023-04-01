SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS voted last week to officially recognize Juneteenth as a holiday in the Manchester School District, meaning each of the district’s year-round employees will work one day fewer (228 contract days vs. 229).
Commemorating its 158th anniversary on June 19, the day known as “Juneteenth” marks the day in 1865 on which a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were freed from the institution of slavery. The day came 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring that enslaved people in states that seceded from the Union were freed.
On June 18, 2021, President Joe Biden named Juneteenth a new federal holiday. It falls on a Monday this year.
Juneteenth isn’t a holiday in New Hampshire, it’s an observance. In the Granite State, state offices and public schools aren’t obligated to close on observances. People are encouraged to recognize the issue behind the observance.
The New Hampshire legislature added June 19 as Juneteenth to the list of observances in 2019, under RSA 4:13-aa.
MPD training site nixed
At the request of Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, aldermen have scrapped plans to use a paved parking lot section of land at Hackett Hill Road to build a temporary training site for police department personnel.
The Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings had given preliminary approval to the proposal, which involved land formerly known as the UNH Merrimack Valley College/French Hall Campus parking lot network, well off Hackett Hill Road and just east of the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve.
The temporary police training structure would have consisted of shipping containers positioned and stacked to create a low-cost tactical training facility.
The item was tabled at the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on March 7. Board members have since voted to “receive and file” the proposal, effectively killing it. Aldenberg said his department is looking at another location for training.
Summer school plans
School board members heard a report last week on the Manchester School District’s Summer Program.
In the 21st Century program, running July 5 to July 28, students will spend the morning working with teachers on reinforcing literacy and math skills and other areas to help prevent “summer slide.”
The second half of the day will include daily enrichment activities in a variety of areas, including STEM, arts and crafts, music and movement, games, sports and community service. Students will get breakfast and lunch.
Power Scholars is a six-week, full-day program for up to 130 children entering grades 1 thru 10. It will operate Monday-Friday from 8:30-3:30 p.m. and will run July 10 thru Aug. 18.
Manchester School of Technology has planned a week at the end of June with for hands-on career and technical exploration.
The Bookmobile will have several regular stops this summer as well as pop-up stops and planned visits to many summer camps/programs.
In addition to the Extending School Year program and Credit Recovery, city schools will offer a kindergarten program for those entering school in the fall, a high school essay writing program and an English Learner summer academy.
Community partners will host more than 20 summer learning opportunities in areas including sports, music and STEM.
SNHU students will be involved in many of the programs.
The program locations:
21st Century
• Bakersville: Hosting Bakersville, Jewett, and Highland-Goffe’s Falls
• Beech Street: Hosting Beeck McDonough, and Wilson
• Gossler Park: Hosting Gossler Park, Northwest, and Parker-Vamey
• Smyth Road: Hosting Green Acres, Webster, Weston, and Smyth Road
• Southside: All four middle schools
Extending school year
• Jewett Street: Pre-K (9 to 11:30 a.m.) and elementary (8:30 a.m. to noon)
• Memorial: Middle and high school students (7:45 to 11:15 a.m.)
High School Credit Recovery
• Central, Memorial, MST and West
Power Scholars
• Parkside
Registration for the summer program will begin in April. Parent Information/Orientation Nights will be scheduled in May for parents of accepted students.
Check the district’s website, mansd.org, for updates.
Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.