MANCHESTER’S TOP COP says his department’s policy for body-worn cameras spells out when and where the devices are to be used — including the lobby of police headquarters when taking a complaint.
The policy states that audio and video components of the body-worn cameras are to be turned on “upon arrival on scene of a call for service or when engaged in any law enforcement-related encounter or activity,” Chief Allen Aldenberg said.
That explains why one was used to take a video statement from a city employee filing a complaint against Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur.
As previously reported by the Union Leader, Levasseur is suing Manchester police after the department refused to release a video statement from city parking attendant Robin Dunmyer, who filed a complaint against him after a heated exchange between the two earlier this year.
Levasseur filed the complaint in Hillsborough Superior Court-North seeking access to public records after Manchester police said releasing the video statement would constitute an “invasion of privacy” because it was taken with a police body-worn camera.
The complaint raised the issue of why police would record such a statement using a body camera when there’s video equipment at the police station for such interviews.
In an email to Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov in response to that question, Aldenberg quoted the department’s official policy on body-worn cameras (BWCs).
“Officers shall activate the video and audio components of BWCs and ICV and start recording upon arrival on scene of a call for service or when engaged in any law enforcement-related encounter or activity,” the policy reads.
Aldenberg pointed out a call for service can be anywhere in the city — a residence, public building, on the street or in a parking lot.
“This also includes the numerous calls for service that are handled in our lobby on a daily basis,” Aldenberg wrote. “Many people come into the police station to make a complaint which will result in an officer physically responding to the lobby to take the complaint, thus causing the BWC being activated as required by policy.”
While the main lobby of the police department includes an interview room for speaking to people about their complaints, the room doesn’t contain a camera or audio recording equipment.
“If someone is brought into the room then the BWC is activated per policy,” Aldenberg wrote. “This room is used to give the person making the complaint some privacy and to eliminate the many distractions that are often present in the main lobby.”
Aldenberg said the detective division on the third floor of the building has several interview rooms with equipment to record audio and video. The rooms are used by detectives when they are conducting interviews of victims, criminal suspects or witnesses for serious offenses including murders, sexual assaults and robbery investigations.
“When people come into the lobby to make a complaint on a less serious offense they are not brought to these interview rooms as it is not necessary nor required,” he wrote.
Intown Manchester audit
Speaking of Sharonov, he has formally asked for a motion to reconsider moving forward with an audit of Intown Manchester.
As reported in this space last week, aldermen have authorized an independent audit of the financial records of Intown Manchester after city officials reported they haven’t seen financial records documenting the group’s activities for several years.
In his request, submitted last week to City Clerk Matt Normand, Sharonov wrote that he has had conversations about the audit and seen a letter from the current auditor secured by Intown, which wasn’t available to aldermen the night of the vote.
“In the letter, the auditor is requesting another 30 days,” Sharonov wrote. “I believe it is appropriate to grant that time and, if nothing comes out of it, the board can proceed to initiate an audit at the September meeting.”
Normand said Sharonov’s request for reconsideration will be placed on the Sept. 7 board agenda.
“Unfortunately, that does not negate the action of the majority of the board in the meantime, as I understand that the city has already engaged our external auditor, Melanson Heath,” Normand said.
School board seating
School board members will be back in their normal assigned seats at their next meeting after members voted last week to move away from the socially distanced configuration they have operated under since returning to in-person sessions.
Members will return to their regular seats, allowing administrators to return to their seats and be in the area in the front of the room and away from the general public.
The seats allow board members to sit approximately 3 feet from each other.
“I’d like to move this, given that we are all adults and fully vaccinated,” said board vice-chair Leslie Want. “I really want to see us get our administrators back on this side of the chamber.”
Ward 1 member Julie Turner said she wasn’t “super comfortable” with the idea.
“I’m sitting here at a distance,” Turner said. “I’ve got my mask. If I do have a committee member next to me, I will be sitting wearing it. I have an 8-year-old at home who cannot be vaccinated, and I know that we’re moving backwards at this point.
“I can’t just sit here and say that I’m 100% OK with this. I understand I’m in the minority here, but I think that I would not sleep great if I didn’t at least get that off my chest.”
The motion passed on a voice vote, with members agreeing Turner could move elsewhere to an open seat if she wants to.
Election preparations
Sample ballots for the upcoming non-partisan municipal primary election and special municipal election for Ward 8 alderman on Sept. 21 are available.
Absentee ballots will be available soon. Absentee ballot applications are available directly from the city website on the Voter Registration and Elections page, by email upon request, or in person at the City Clerk’s Office Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Staff will be testing ballots for the primary and the Ward 8 Special Election and sealing all tabulator machines on Tuesday, Aug. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Walter A. Stiles Conference Room on the 2nd Floor of City Hall.
The public is welcome to observe.