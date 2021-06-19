MANCHESTER SCHOOLS Superintendent John Goldhardt said he expects to begin holding feedback sessions on his school facilities recommendations in August and September.
“We want optimal turnout,” Goldhardt told school board members last week. “We’ve learned the June-July time doesn’t turn out many folks, so we want to make sure we’re doing this when we have more people who will want to participate.”
Goldhardt’s recommendations include replacing Manchester’s three traditional high schools — Central, West and Memorial — with a newly constructed building, expanding Manchester School of Technology by repurposing Memorial into a new Manchester Career and Technology School, and renovating most elementary schools over the next decade.
Goldhardt said the plan is to hold the feedback sessions at elementary schools, using a workshop model with attendees participating in small, collaborative groups.
“We want to get as many ideas, suggestions and comments as possible, so we can get voices heard,” Goldhardt said.
The district also plans to have sessions with students and staff, as well as conversations with members of the Greater Manchester Chamber, Goldhardt said. Interpreters and signers will be present.
Goldhardt said he plans to attend as many sessions as possible.
He hopes to have data from the sessions compiled in a report to present to the school board by January, so members can begin making decisions on the recommendations.
That prompted Jim O’Connell to say he hopes the current school board will have a chance to debate the recommendations. With municipal elections looming in November, some board members may no longer be in office come January 2022.
“I encourage them to look at a timeline where this board has an opportunity to vote on what that might be,” O’Connell said.
Mayor Joyce Craig said she didn’t see a need to rush the process.
“We do appreciate the work that’s been done,” Craig said. “We’re very data-driven, which I think is very good. You have recommended some bold changes, and I don’t think we should compromise the work to go into this to cut a few months out of the process.
“I think when we make these decisions — and we are all ready to make difficult decisions if need be — we want to make sure we’re making the right decisions for our students and the city of Manchester.”
If the Board of School Committee accepts Goldhardt’s recommendations — or accepts them with alterations — the plan will go to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with budget numbers attached. The estimated cost of building a new high school ranges between $90 and $180 million, depending on where it is located.
Goldhardt was asked in January to put together a list of facilities recommendations after several board members raised concerns with a study prepared by MGT Consulting Group. That study recommended closing four elementary schools and one high school while merging two other high schools to address declining enrollment and more than $150 million in deferred maintenance and other costs.
The average age of school buildings in the Manchester School District is approximately 70 years, Goldhardt reported, and “only so much can be done to retrofit older buildings to accommodate technology needs for today’s learners.”
According to Goldhardt, demographic data show enrollment in the district will decrease at least 12% over the next 10 years, with the number of families with school-age children in Manchester and statewide decreasing.
Among Goldhardt’s recommendations:
• The single high school should be built on a property large enough to accommodate a three- to four-story building, ample parking, a football stadium, softball and baseball fields, a soccer-lacrosse-field hockey field, practice/physical education field and possibly an indoor pool;
• The school would be large enough to accommodate at least 3,500 students. The historic Abraham Lincoln statue at Central would be incorporated into the design and be a prominent part of the campus;
• The new high school would be led by one principal and six assistant principals, each of whom would have the same students for four years:
• The current Manchester School of Technology building would be repurposed as a centralized Manchester preschool;
• The Central High Practical Arts Building would be restored to become a Manchester School of the Arts, with an emphasis in theater, musical theater, technical theater, music, dance and visual arts;
• The Central High Classical Building would be used for district offices, additional learning space for Manchester School of the Arts and space for Bridge Academy and Manchester Online School;
• West High School would no longer be used by the district;
• All middle schools would operate as magnet schools, which enable students to focus on specific areas, such as the performing arts or engineering. Parkside and Southside would continue as middle schools with grades 5-8, and Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools would be remodeled and prepared for the 5-8 grade configuration. Fifth-grade students would start attending Hillside and McLaughlin by September 2022.
Goldhardt told the school board last week he plans to have at least a draft version of a “Return to School” plan for the 2021-2022 school year by the group’s next meeting.
“I’m purposely using the word ‘return’ instead of ‘reentry,’” Goldhardt said. “There’s a reason for that, because my intent is to have a full return to school this fall, a grand entry rather than a reentry, and we want that to be celebratory to be back in person.”
Bridge work
A public meeting to discuss the rehabilitation of a “red-listed” bridge carrying Huse Road over I-293 and NH 101 in Manchester is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely. Information on how to access the Zoom session is available at dot.nh.gov.
Planned work involves bridge rehabilitation and roadway approach work. The bridge rehabilitation work will be done in two phases, with alternating one-way traffic and temporary traffic signals.
One sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians during construction. The project is expected start in the spring of 2022 and take about seven months.
Following the meeting, the public will have the chance to ask questions and make comments.