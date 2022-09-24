MEMBERS OF A condominium association have joined a growing chorus calling for trash to be cleaned up at the site of a homeless encampment.

Mike Gardner, president of The Pointe at Riverfront Condominiums Association at 55 River Front Drive, says he and fellow residents don’t care whether the city or the property’s owners clean up trash at the Colonial Village Apartments site, but, “We’re tired of looking at it. We just want it gone.”

City Hall

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.