THE MANCHESTER health department is trying to close the geographic gap between some residents and grocery stores.
Twelve percent of Americans don’t have enough access to fresh food, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. They live in areas known as “food deserts” — neighborhoods more than half a mile from a grocery store.
Families in these areas often must shop at corner stores, which can mean limited options and few healthy food choices such as fruits, vegetables and meats.
“Fresh Choice Manchester,” a new health department program launching this summer, is an effort to reconnect residents in those food deserts. The initiative is a partnership between the health department, half a dozen corner stores and the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success’s Fresh Start Farms program.
“Fresh Choice” is part of the Manchester Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) initiative, which is trying to improve access to healthy foods and neighborhood walkability to local stores with healthy options.
Six area corner stores are participating:
• Uncle Bob’s Superette, 435 Kelley St.
• R&E Grocery, 304 Merrimack St.
• Hillsborough Market, 519 Lincoln St.
• Namaste Nepal, 215 Lake Ave.
• Dollar Deluxe One, 334 Union St.
• Al Basha International Market, 333 Valley St.
City health director Anna Thomas said the pandemic compounded factors that impact people’s health and well-being, including access to healthy food options.
“Food insecurity continues to be a challenge for many families in south-central Manchester and on the city’s West Side,” Thomas said. “This effort will increase the ability of local corner stores to offer healthy options, while our department conducts a strategic planning process to identify priority long-term solutions to this challenge.”
The five-year program is supported by federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. Money will be used to upgrade the stores to ensure proper handling and storage of fresh foods and set up a food hub for the purchase and delivery of local farm fruits and vegetables.
“Half a mile may seem like a short distance for accessing quality food, but studies have repeatedly shown it is a barrier to health,” Thomas said. “This program will increase access to fruits and vegetables that will benefit the health of Manchester residents, but also open a new business market for local farms seeking to sell their food.”
As part of the initiative, Fresh Start Farms will make weekly deliveries of “locally sourced, fresh, affordable, culturally appropriate” food to each store, according to information provided by MHD.
The program will work with store owners to create a “healthy section” in each store, as well as provide marketing and start-up materials.
The selection process for the stores involved initial outreach to 31 SNAP retailers throughout Manchester to gauge interest, gather information on current food offerings, and identify challenges store owners faced.
MHD completed 22 store observations, and six were selected. The remaining 16 stores will be placed on a wait list for possible future expansion of the program.
Funding airport upgrades
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport will receive more than $4 million as part of nearly $1 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals.
The grants are to be used to expand capacity at terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for people with disabilities. Two grants also will be awarded to build new air traffic control towers.
“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is in line to receive $4,116,190. The funds will be used to replace approximately 16,000 square feet of the existing glass canopy roofing and wall system originally installed in 1993 over the ticketing and bag claim areas, main escalators and the passenger security screening checkpoint, according to information provided by the FAA.
The higher performing panel system is expected to improve natural lighting in the terminal, reduce dependency on artificial lighting and increase energy efficiency.
“These funds will allow Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to increase energy efficiency for a major portion of the terminal, which will reduce our carbon footprint and increase our sustainability,” said airport director Ted Kitchens.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to our congressional delegation for their push to bring this federal money into the state of New Hampshire so that the passengers of today, and future generations of passengers, can enjoy the magic of aviation.”