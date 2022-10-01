THE CITY IS kick-starting a new “Adopt-A-Site” program in the city aimed at refurbishing military squares around Manchester.

Military squares are memorial spaces located throughout the city dedicated to Manchester residents who lost their lives serving their country. All 14 squares have a plaque honoring a veteran who sacrificed their life.

City Hall

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com