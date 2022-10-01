THE CITY IS kick-starting a new “Adopt-A-Site” program in the city aimed at refurbishing military squares around Manchester.
Military squares are memorial spaces located throughout the city dedicated to Manchester residents who lost their lives serving their country. All 14 squares have a plaque honoring a veteran who sacrificed their life.
In a partnership between Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry and the city, the Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Division made the plaques available for adoption for $300.
The funds go toward the cleaning, restoration and preservation of the plaque and mounting post, if applicable.
“I was recently contacted by a resident of Ward 10 and he told me of his concern for the condition of veteran markers in our city,” Barry wrote in an email. “After contacting our Parks and Recreation department, I was informed of a program that is being initiated to “Adopt a Site” in our city. I spoke with Katie Waldo and she told me that adopting the veteran markers could be a kick start to this program.”
Barry said organizers hope to have the markers refurbished before Veterans Day this November.
Newly adopted plaques include:
Robert W. Lewis (1922-1942), adopted by Water Works;
Roger B. Cote (1930-1950), adopted by Jason Ientile;
Joseph Roger Raymond (1921-1943), adopted by Richard and Elaine Plante;
Roland A Metivier (1919-1943), adopted by Raymond and Michelene Bouchard.
To adopt a plaque, visit the Parks and Recreation Military Squares page at manchesternh.gov to select your preferred marker or contact the Adopt-A-Site coordinator by phone at (603) 792-5373 to complete the Adopt-A-Site donation form.
Drop off your $300 tax-deductible donation at the reception desk at the entrance of the Department of Public Works building or mail a check to 475 Valley St., Manchester, 03103. Checks should be made payable to the City of Manchester, NH. In the notes section, write Adopt-A-Site Donation.
Other individuals honored with military squares are:
Bernard B. Barry (1893-1918)
Gerald R. Helmich (1931-1969)
William M. Jutras (1891-1918)
Francis P. Lally at manchesternh.gov (1919-1943)
Herman F. Little (1893-1918)
Bernard C. Mullen (1908-1944)
Joseph H. W. Roux (1921-1943)
Maurice J. St. Germain (1921-1941)
Arthur M. St. Pierre (1920-1944)
John J. Sullivan (1907-1942)
Centenarian gets degree
The Aldermanic Chambers at City Hall hosted a graduation last week, when Mayor Joyce Craig and Superintendent Jennifer Gillis honored Josephine Sad, 100, with an equivalent high school diploma as a gesture of gratitude for her service to the country.
Sad, who attended Central High School, left school to take care of her younger brother while both of her parents worked during the Great Depression. Afterward, she joined the Women’s Army Corps and served during World War II.
Terry Seavey, a longtime close friend of Josephine, shared her story with Craig and helped arrange the surprise award ceremony. They were accompanied by Josephine’s son, Alan Sad.
“When Terry told me about Jo and her story, I knew we needed to do something to recognize her,” Craig said in a statement. “It’s not every day that we get to honor one of our students after this many years.”
“When the mayor reached out, we were immediately on board,” Gillis said in a statement. “Mrs. Sad’s service to her family, community, and country in times of need is inspiring. I was happy to be schooled by Mrs. Sad — she insisted I call her ‘Jo’ — on the secret to a long life — never slow down.”
Funds for lead abatement
Craig’s office announced last week that the city will receive $5.4 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for lead abatement.
The funds include $4,668,215 from the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration grant program for lead-based paint remediation and an additional $700,000 in supplemental funding from HUD’s Healthy Homes Program for addressing additional housing hazards such as mold, radon and carbon monoxide found during lead remediation.
“Manchester has a relatively old housing stock, and lead paint hazards pose a risk to families with young children,” Craig said in a statement. “This $5.4 million for lead abatement will have a significant impact on increasing the health of our community and making homes safer and more livable for generations to come.”
The Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration grant program funds the Lead Safe Manchester program in three-year increments. The program is overseen by the Department of Planning and Community Development.
The grant amount is 26% more than Manchester received in 2019.
“The Manchester Planning and Community Development Department is grateful for the award of more than $5 million to address lead and other health hazards in Manchester homes,” Jeff Belanger, Director of Planning and Community Development, said in a statement. “This is the largest such award in the city’s history, and it reflects a commitment at the local and federal levels of government to increase the safety and quality of housing in Manchester. We anticipate improving 200 dwelling units with these funds, which will give 200 families safer places to live.”
Property owners of homes built in 1978 and earlier who rent to low-to-moderate income renters likely will qualify for the Lead Safe Manchester program.
Properties where a child was found with an elevated blood lead level, or that received a state order of lead hazard reduction, will receive highest enrollment priority. Properties where no children under age 6 live should call to inquire about program status before completing the entire program application.
Owner-occupied units must have children under age 6 living in or visiting the home to qualify.