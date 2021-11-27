OFFICIALS AT Families in Transition homeless shelter have invited city aldermen to tour the facility later this week after more complaints were aired during a public comment portion of the last board meeting.
The latest comments came on the heels of a letter from a coalition of residents of the shelter, homeless people unable to access the shelter, current and former staff members and local advocates and activists who are supporting and helping the other groups’ efforts.
Speakers at the meeting highlighted concerns over conditions at the shelter, the facility’s policies for checking in and out, and a high rate of turnover among staff.
“The people who run FIT shelter have been operating without any oversight and without any accountability for way too long and the result is a shelter that has become nothing short of a vermin-infested death trap,” said Dan Wright, who said he was a former shelter employee.
“Even now there are more homeless people sleeping outside rather than in the shelter because they’d rather risk freezing to death than endure the policies and conditions of this so-called low-barrier shelter. FIT is trying to whitewash all this and put a Band-Aid on the situation by making a few changes here and there, now that we have been making noise to politicians and the press about this.”
Ashley Poulin of Oakdale Avenue said she is concerned the only option the city has to offer is a privately-run shelter.
“FIT, or un-FIT, whichever you choose to call it, receives a sliver of city funding and that has been an extremely poor investment,” Poulin said. “I am concerned about 7 p.m. check-ins for adults for no reason. I have personally witnessed a manager radio up while people were walking up that ramp at 7:04 p.m. to simply say do not let them in. And when I said are there available beds, this person said they were late, they didn’t get up in time. It was a cold night.”
Maria Devlin, president and CEO of FIT, said the organization believes in the importance of advocacy for those it serves.
“We recognize that this is an ongoing dialogue and we value feedback and constructive criticism,” Devlin said. “Too many people are happy to talk about us, but too few are talking to us, and checking the facts behind the complaints.”
Devlin has offered to take city officials on a tour of the facility on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Director of Shelter Operations Rebecca Pichardo, Chief Programs Officer Meg Shea and Devlin will be available, according to an email to aldermen.
School enrollment down
State education officials report Manchester is scheduled to receive $46,057,145.58 in base adequacy aid for fiscal year 2023.
The total estimates for adequacy aid for school districts across New Hampshire, including the statewide education property tax, is estimated at $954,654,751. That’s approximately $32 million more than last year’s figure, which was later increased by Gov. Chris Sununu and the legislature using an additional $65 million in one-time education funding.
These new estimates are calculated using enrollment counts submitted to the state Department of Education for the current school year. There are 159,334 students enrolled in New Hampshire’s public schools, compared with 160,715 in 2020-2021 and 167,284 in 2019-2020.
Manchester continues to be the largest school district, with 12,163 students, followed by Nashua with 9,917 students, Derry with 4,550 students and Bedford with 4,123 students.
Adequacy aid is based on the average daily membership of resident students. This is the first time enrollment has dipped below 160,000 from a peak number of 203,715 students in 2002-2003.
“We continue to see a demographic decline in enrollment numbers,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education. “Following the disruptions of COVID-19 and various setbacks, enrollment declines have been experienced nationwide.
“While many of our students have returned after a 2020 pandemic hiatus, we continue to see COVID-related declines in enrollment. However, since schools are now fully reopened in New Hampshire, I anticipate this number will slowly begin to advance upward, especially as efforts continue to be made to connect and engage with families.”
The state legislature passed a law that allows the state to modify the free and reduced lunch calculation in its adequacy formula, which have been impacted by federal waivers. This modification resulted in about $16.6 million in additional school funding, and is included in the adequacy aid totals.
Cue the lights
City officials announced last week that registration has opened for the second annual Manchester Holiday Lights Contest. Run by the mayor’s office and sponsored by Manchester Radio Group, the contest recognizes Queen City residents who decorate their homes with holiday light displays.
“After all the great holiday lights we saw around Manchester last year, we’re excited to continue this new tradition in 2021,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m looking forward to seeing all of the decorated homes throughout the city.”
Those interested in participating in the contest can complete a registration form until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. Forms can be completed online at bit.ly/3DRS4Zx.
Forms also can be printed out at bit.ly/3HPWbaS and returned by email to mayor@manchester.gov or mailed to Mayor’s Office, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.
All participating lights displays will be included in the public Manchester Holiday Lights Map, and prizes will be awarded to the top vote-getting holiday lights displays.
Judging forms will be available beginning Friday, Dec. 10, and must be completed and returned by Monday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22, via Facebook Live.