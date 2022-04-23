A COMMITTEE HAS recommended the city agree to have a mural painted at Arms Park in Manchester.
Members of the aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted to recommend the full board give the green light to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Manchester Connects to paint a mural on the Merrimack River stairs at Arms Park.
Jodie Nazaka, the city’s new economic development director, said the mural will “build on significant investments” made in Arms Park six years ago.
“This project is a small step in creating spaces in our city that promote a high quality of life, healthy tax base, and amenities that draw businesses and visitors alike,” wrote Nazaka in a memo to aldermen.
In 2018, Arms Park received several upgrades, including seven ADA-compliant picnic tables, granite benches, flower planters, eight custom-designed rocking chairs and a permanent concrete cornhole set.
The enhancements were courtesy of Manchester Connects and a $19,660 AARP Community Challenge Grant.
In support of the mural project, Manchester Connects applied for a Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG). Grant awards are up to $10,000 and support community-based projects and events contributing to community health and safety, economic development and tourism.
If they can’t get funding through the CEAG grant, Manchester Connects will look at other opportunities, such as grants, sponsorships, and fundraisers, Nazaka reports.
“Manchester Connects is dedicated to this project and can conduct fundraising and grant implementation activities under the fiscal agency of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce,” Nazaka wrote.
Shana Hawrylchak, of Manchester Connects, said the mural will be produced by local muralist James Chase.
The mural will wrap around the stairs and wall with “eye-catching geometric patterns celebrating the tech innovation within Manchester’s Silicon Millyard,” Hawrylchak said.
Manchester Connects has organized park cleanup and site preparation for the mural. The mural would take approximately eight days to complete once commissioned.
The mural request is part of a larger effort to boost the city’s tourism marketing strategy and promote Manchester as a “destination location,” Nazaka said.
“The Arms Park stairs are visible by 50,980 drivers a day,” Nazaka said. “Supporting this project allows us to create a unique experience, engage citizens, increase foot traffic and tourism, increase appreciation for the arts and artists, and increase the overall attractiveness of the space.”
“While providing beautiful views of the Merrimack and ample seating, the stairs are infrequently used in their current state, and this project seeks to revitalize the space,” Hawrylchak said. “Currently the site of massive amounts of graffiti, the river stairs are a constant maintenance issue requiring frequent paint overs. This project will reimagine the steps and surrounding walls with a mural that draws on designs that reflect community history and values.”
Organizers hope the project will encourage “community attachment to the mural, reduce graffiti incidences, and attract tourists looking for art that reflects local culture.”
“Visible from the highway and from within the park, the mural will have the opportunity to tell the community’s story, create a unique experience, engage citizens, increase foot traffic and tourism, increase appreciation for the arts and artists, and increase the overall attractiveness of the space,” Hawrylchak said.
The Manchester Economic Development Office (MEDO) has partnered with the Parks, Recreation & Cemetery Division of the Department of Public Works and Manchester Connects “to build upon the positive momentum within Arms Park and the Riverfront,” Nazaka said.
“This partnership recognizes that areas that are well-lit, well maintained, and have public art or murals attract pedestrians, bicyclists, and even auto traffic, which leads to safer and more vibrant communities,” Nazaka said.
Along with the mural request from Manchester Connects, Parks and Rec and MEDO will be completing the following upgrades in Arms Park during Spring 2022:
• Trash receptacles: Upgrade smaller trash and recycling receptacles and add additional units to the north and south edges of the park (completed);
• Lighting: Update existing high-pressure sodium lights to LED (completed);
• Manchester Connects chairs: Pour several concrete pads to secure rocking chairs and eliminate future issues (completed);
• Picnic tables: Pour more concrete pads to reinstall and secure picnic tables;
• Light poles and railings: Paint existing light poles and railings;
• Flags: Add seasonal flags to the 32 light poles along the river walkway;
• Graffiti: Remove graffiti from concrete stairs and granite walls;
• Hanging flower planters: Identify suitable hanging planters to be added to the light poles.
According to the MOU with Manchester Connects, the will have final approval on the design.
The full board will vote on the matter at its next meeting.