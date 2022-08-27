Jenn Gillis
Superintendent of Manchester School District Jenn Gillis speaks at a Girls at Work event at Hillside Middle School in Manchester on March 22. At the time, she was serving as interim superintendent.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER SUPERINTENDENT Jenn Gillis is preparing for a school year unlike any in her career. After years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent, she heads into the 2022-2023 school year atop the administrative chart of the state’s largest school district.

City Hall

Much of her summer has been spent looking forward, mapping out a path to keep the district “moving forward,” but on this August morning she pauses to look back on a moment that had a profound impact on her life, both personally and professionally.

