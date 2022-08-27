MANCHESTER SUPERINTENDENT Jenn Gillis is preparing for a school year unlike any in her career. After years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent, she heads into the 2022-2023 school year atop the administrative chart of the state’s largest school district.
Much of her summer has been spent looking forward, mapping out a path to keep the district “moving forward,” but on this August morning she pauses to look back on a moment that had a profound impact on her life, both personally and professionally.
“Out of a bad situation came this absolutely beautiful moment in time,” Gillis said. “I don’t think I would have been here in this role had it not been for that, because I think people saw me differently, and I saw this place differently.”
As Gillis puts it, “Out of a bad, came a good.”
The moment is of the middle-of-the-night ‘Eureka!’ variety. It came in March 2020, as the pandemic began to ramp up in New Hampshire and across the country.
Gillis, then an assistant superintendent in Manchester, had begun collecting information from city and state health officials and the Department of Education as the likelihood grew that schools statewide would go remote.
“In the back of my head I kept thinking as soon as we lose contact with students, we’ve lost them,” Gillis said. “We’re not going to know how long we’re gonna be out. We’re not gonna know how they are…
“In my head I was really starting to panic a little bit and thinking, how do we possibly fix this? And then I woke up in the middle of the night and said, ‘I’ve got it. We’ll use the buses.’”
Gillis went into work and floated a general idea of what she had in mind to food services director Jim Connors. That was followed shortly by a meeting with city officials at the Emergency Operations Center to go over the impending order from Concord to shift to remote learning.
“I remember thinking, ‘This is happening, we’re gonna close down,’ ” Gillis said. “Things are going to totally shift, and we need to figure out a way to stay connected with the kids.”
Gillis remembers meeting with Connors, executive director Mike Whitten and Karen Holden of the Manchester Transit Authority, and school transportation coordinator Kelly O’Brien-Hebert to tell them her idea — delivering meals using buses.
“I remember Mike looking at me and saying, ‘You’re nuts,’ and I said ‘You’re right,’” Gillis said. “Then Mike asked me to tell him again, so I did, and Jim said, ‘There’s no way.’
I said ‘Guys, we’ve got to figure it out. We’re gonna use the buses to distribute the meals, the academic materials, if we need to get the computers on the buses, the hot spots.”
“It’s a known entity, families will go to a bus. They’re not going to know where to go otherwise.”
Whitten asked Gillis to draw her idea, which she did. He, Connors, Holden and O’Brien-Hebert asked if they could use an office.
“They came back 30 minutes later and said, ‘We’ve got it,” Gillis said.
“We pulled the principals in the next day saying, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do, it’s going to be clunky, we’re going to have to figure it out, but here we go.’”
“I remember looking at the two of them, Mike and Jim, and thinking they had enough trust and faith in this two-in-the-morning idea that I had kind of popped up with and said ‘let’s give it a try,’” Gillis said. “If it fails, it fails, but let’s at least try.”
The plan resulted in the distribution of more than 200,000 breakfasts and lunches to families across two months.
Gillis said seeing her idea come to life was a turning point in her career.
“I often say that’s when it shifted me from leading from the head to leading from the heart,” Gillis said. “I think in this role you, to achieve, you have to do both. That really gave me a window into what was possible here. When everybody came together to solve that one problem, we started to fly, and I think that’s when my perspective shifted.”
Gillis credits her team and district staff with making the program a success.
“A pandemic is one in a career, you hope,” she said. “We had regular faces we were seeing and it became a connection for us as much as it was for families. We figured out a way to stay bridged to each other.
“ It’s a moment in my career that holds a special place.”
Fireworks complaints
Manchester police and fire personnel are planning enforcement efforts aimed at reducing illegal use of fireworks in the city, officials said recently.
In a joint statement, police and fire officials said their departments have received numerous complaints and calls for service from citizens.
“In order to respond to the ongoing complaints, the Manchester Fire Department and Manchester Police Department will again be conducting enforcement efforts on various weekend nights this summer,” the statement said.
The joint effort is billed as a “proactive approach to educate and remind people” of a city ordinance prohibiting the sale, possession or use of fireworks within Manchester city limits.
Teams of a fire inspector and one police officer will ride together on designated nights.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, a new report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a significant upward trend in fireworks-related injuries.
Between 2006 and 2021, U.S. fireworks injuries increased by 25%, according to CPSC estimates. Last year, at least nine people died, and an estimated 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.
According to the CPSC report, in 2021 an estimated 1,500 emergency department-treated injuries were associated with firecrackers and 1,100 involved sparklers.
The parts of the body most often injured by fireworks were hands and fingers (an estimated 31% of injuries), along with head, face, and ears (an estimated 21%). Young adults 20 to 24 had the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated, fireworks-related injuries.