THE CITY’S DECISION last week to temporarily open the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center in the evening to serve as a winter homeless shelter beginning Friday has some city officials worried.
“Last night I watched the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting and could not sleep a wink last night worrying,” wrote Senior Center Manager Kimberly Drohan in an email sent Wednesday morning to city aldermen, hours after board members discussed the topic Tuesday night.
“Worrying about the safety of the seniors and staff. The seniors who attend the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center have contributed greatly to society as homeowners, taxpayers and veterans. They have earned the right to have a safe place to come for activities, clinics and resources that improve their quality of life.”
City officials announced later Wednesday the Cashin Center would open as a shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. two days later. The shelter operation will not impact the daytime programming at the senior center, the mayor’s office said in a statement.
The shelter will be staffed by police and fire department personnel, and transportation will be offered to and from the facility.
Officials said they will continue to look for a more suitable space for an additional 24/7 emergency shelter, because of a lack of available beds at the state-funded Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter and the warming station operating at 1269 Cafe.
The city already had been using the Cashin Center as a warming station when other city shelters were full.
Drohan wrote that seniors were uncomfortable with the warming station plan.
“The seniors are fearful when panhandlers walk around our parking lot harassing members for money,” Drohan wrote. “The seniors are fearful since the murder of the elderly man who was walking on the trails. Seniors should not have to live in fear.”
She said using the center as a homeless shelter “will be even more devastating” to local seniors.
“Members (center patrons) fear for their health and safety,” Drohan wrote. “The homeless bring in drugs and drug paraphernalia. They have no respect for law enforcement or property. They bring in bedbugs, lice and scabies. Our seniors should not be subjected to this.
“The homeless are also destructive, urinate and leave feces and needles everywhere. What happens when this occurs in the senior center or on the grounds?” Drohan wrote.
Alderman Bill Barry said he has heard from seniors concerned for their health.
“”They’re also concerned for their safety, but mostly their health,” Barry said. “They’re vulnerable to diseases — COVID, flu and anything that’s going around. Their immune system isn’t the best, and the last thing you want is for people to come in there and you don’t know what kind of condition they’re in.”
Barry also is concerned about what happens when any homeless at the center for a night leave at 7 the next morning.
“Kids around there are going to be heading to school,” Barry said. “Who knows if they (homeless individuals) will be hanging out there, or walking back to the East Side to get their belongings, because you can’t bring your belongings in (the center).”
“I’m hoping we’re not gonna need it, and we will be able to find some alternative places,” Barry said. “I’m gonna push like heck to make sure that this is the absolute last resort.”
Barry said he shares the frustrations voiced by business owners during more than an hour of public comments at last week’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. They said a growing homeless encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter on Manchester Street is hurting their livelihoods.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said his officers “legally cannot go over there and kick people off the sidewalk without a lawful violation to do so,” citing a U.S. Ninth District Court of Appeals’ ruling in Martin v. Boise.
Four years ago, the federal court found that prohibiting sleeping or camping on public property is unconstitutional when individuals do not have a meaningful alternative, such as shelter space or a legal place to camp.
Barry said the behavior occurring at the encampment is appalling.
“It frustrates me because of the things that are happening there — the misbehavior, the human waste left behind, the needles left behind and the businesses that are hurt by customers not going there,” Barry said. “I still can’t understand why we can’t move them along.”
Barry said the city offers multiple services to the homeless, including mental health, police, fire, Manchester health and other organizations available to help cope with substance abuse or misuse.
“The opportunity for them to get help if they need it is there,” Barry said. “Unfortunately they’re not open to it. That should be our opportunity to move them along. If you’re not going to accept services, you have to move along.”
One of the arguments made against moving homeless people off city sidewalks is the city can’t legally do that without a bed available for that person.
Even if never actually used as a shelter, the presence of cots at the Cashin Senior Activity Center represents available beds.
Whether that’s enough for the city to begin moving tents off sidewalks remains to be seen.