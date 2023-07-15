Vacant Hallsville school

Hallsville School in Manchester, seen here in March 2022, closed in 2021.

PLANS TO CONVERT the vacant Hallsville School building into a mixed-use community center have been scrapped.

A proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) and Granite State Children’s Alliance (GSCA) was withdrawn because of inadequate funding, aldermen were informed last week.

