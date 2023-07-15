PLANS TO CONVERT the vacant Hallsville School building into a mixed-use community center have been scrapped.
A proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) and Granite State Children’s Alliance (GSCA) was withdrawn because of inadequate funding, aldermen were informed last week.
Plans included 20 units of affordable housing for seniors, an early childhood classroom and a Child Advocacy Center, operated by Granite State Children’s Alliance, that would have offered services to children who have experienced trauma.
According to Donnalee Lozeau, chief executive officer of Southern New Hampshire Services, and Joy Barrett, chief executive officer of Granite State Children’s Alliance, the Hillsborough County Executive Committee approved a $4 million request for funding from the two organizations on June 20.
The Community Development Finance Authority approved $600,000 for the Child Advocacy Center.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) requested $3 million for the group in next year’s transportation, housing and urban development budget appropriation, which has yet to be approved.
Meanwhile, Lozeau and Barrett said their request to the state for another $4 million was not approved in this latest budget go-round.
“Unfortunately, $4.6M of confirmed funding is not enough to move forward with the project,” Lozeau and Barrett wrote in a memo to city aldermen. “When we began in 2021 the estimate was $8M. Since that time, the current environment for this kind of work requires we add a minimum of 15% to that number.”
Lozeau and Barrett wrote that while Shaheen is a supporter, that $3 million request is not guaranteed, and “if by chance it is, we have learned the timeline for receipt is well over 18 months once a decision is made.”
“As you can appreciate, the most complicated parts of this process are the deadlines around these specific funds and when they must be spent,” they wrote. “We have known since the start that this was the greatest challenge.”
The project had a deadline of Aug. 31 to secure all funds.
“We had presented to all sources the very unique aspects of this project and the unusual opportunity to leverage potential funding,” Lozeau and Barrett wrote. “We thought both the approach of a multi-generational project and its various components along with the funding potential coming from local, county, state and federal sources would garner the needed support.”
“Since the approval from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen eight months ago, we have worked diligently to get this proposal funded,” Lozeau and Barrett wrote. “The state has expressed that we could perhaps be funded in the next round should funds be available, but this would not be before the August 31 deadline.”
Lozeau and Barrett are notifying county and federal officials and “hold some hope” the county can find a new location for the Child Advocacy Center model planned for Hallsville.
Ward 7 Alderman Mary Heath said she was disappointed with the “inability to obtain funds from the office of the governor.”
“Where do we go from here?” Heath asked. “It breaks my heart to see that building standing there deteriorating. I really had hoped so much that we’d start construction.”
Ward 5’s Tony Sapienza asked whether if Southern New Hampshire Services could move forward with the Child Advocacy Center part of the project.
Mayor Joyce Craig said she spoke to Lozeau “at length” and “they can’t handle that whole building, so without a commitment of the financing, SNHS isn’t willing to proceed, unfortunately.”
Alderman voted to schedule a discussion on next steps for the Hallsville School for the next meeting of the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings.
Plans for the site included 54 parking spaces for senior housing and daily commercial office use, with appropriate handicapped parking.
Under the terms of the proposal, the city would have retained ownership of the buildings and leased them to SNHS and GSCA for for $1 per year for 30 years, with the organizations responsible for redeveloping the space, paying the utilities and paying for regular maintenance.
The city’s Parks & Recreation Department would continue to maintain and use the gym for community events, including a pickleball league on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The final bell rang at Hallsville in June 2021, 130 years after it opened. Former school Superintendent John Goldhardt recommended in the 2022 fiscal year budget that the school be closed.
Mayor’s race
Mayoral candidate Jay Ruais has announced he will take time off from his mayoral campaign to fulfill his annual two-week training requirement for the Army National Guard.
“I have always felt that public service is the highest of callings,” Ruais said in a statement. “For the next two weeks I will be off the campaign trail in order to complete my annual military commitment. I look forward to continuing our (campaign) efforts upon my return.”
Former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh last week said he has secured the endorsements of 45 Manchester leaders and labor organizations, which campaign officials say highlights his ability to bring together a “broad coalition of supporters” committed to building a city “that works for everyone.”
”I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of these esteemed individuals and organizations. Their support reflects a shared commitment to building a Manchester that works for all residents, and I am grateful for their trust in my ability to lead,” said Cavanaugh in a statement.
The list includes state and local officials, as well as labor unions.
”Kevin Cavanaugh is a proven leader who has consistently championed the issues that matter most to the people of Manchester,” said state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, (D-Manchester). “From his unwavering commitment to public safety and his dedication to ensuring access to affordable housing, to his advocacy for quality education and creating good jobs and opportunities for all, Kevin is the candidate we need to lead our city into the future.”
Manchester Ward 7 alderman and state Rep. Mary Heath (D-Manchester) said Cavanaugh’s leadership on issues like public safety, housing, education and jobs is “unparalleled.”
“His deep understanding of the challenges facing our community, combined with his unwavering dedication to finding innovative solutions, sets him apart as the candidate best equipped to tackle the pressing issues that affect our residents every day,” said Heath in a statement.
Mike Sheehan, Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 Council Representative, said Cavanaugh’s support for quality jobs, apprenticeship programs and safe working conditions “has earned our trust and respect.”
“We know that Kevin will be a strong advocate for creating job opportunities and promoting economic growth in Manchester,” Sheehan said in a statement.
School festival
Manchester education officials want you to save the date Sept. 23 to attend the city’s third annual festival of public schools and community, CelebratEd.
A joint production of the Manchester School District and Manchester Proud, the day features free entertainment, food and activities.
The festivities will roll out on Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Free transportation to and from the park will be available from the Manchester Transit Authority.
Officials promise volunteers have been working hard to ensure that CelebratED 2023 is bigger and better than ever.
“Working with the CelebrateED planning group has been incredible – their enthusiasm for the community and commitment to our impressive public schools is inspiring,” said Marcy Bauer from USI Insurance, the event’s presenting sponsor, in a statement. USI is proud to partner with our local communities and advance this important community event.”