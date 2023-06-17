CITY ALDERMEN WILL hear a pitch from the police chief next month to switch to a new provider of body camera, taser and digital evidence management technology and eat $300,000 remaining on the existing contract because of frustrations with the current vendor.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg appeared before the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic recently to discuss moving from the city’s current vendor, Utility, to a new vendor, Axon.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com