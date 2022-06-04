SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS have approved the use of certified therapy animals in schools in hopes of improving some students’ academic performance.
School officials believe therapy animals will “support students in their educational needs.”
“Having therapy animals in the schools could increase staff retention and help students with their academic goals,” according to background information presented on the policy.
Parker Varney Principal Kelly Espinola told school board members the benefits of therapy animals in schools are “numerous,” especially when it involves gaining confidence in reading.
“Children feel more comfortable reading to an animal because they can just read, they don’t have to worry about us correcting them,” Espinola. “Therapy animals can create a welcoming feeling when going to school.”
Superintendent Jenn Gillis said the idea came about after watching Patch, the Manchester police department’s therapy dog, interact with people at some of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
“I watched people uneasy with getting the vaccine touch him and feel better,” Gillis said.
Central student Kellen Barbee, one of the school board’s student representatives, asked if the policy refers specifically to therapy dogs.
“If I have a therapy goldfish, can I bring that to school?” he asked.
“Not under this policy,” said Katherine Cox Pelletier, the district’s attorney, because a goldfish wouldn’t meet the criteria needed to be considered a therapy animal.
For the purposes of the policy, a “therapy animal” refers to any animal individually trained and certified to do work or perform tasks that support student academic achievement.
Therapy dogs aren’t service dogs. A service dog is an assistance dog that focuses on its owner to the exclusion of all else. Service dogs are trained to provide specific support for individuals with disabilities such as visual or hearing difficulties, seizure disorders, mobility challenges and/or diabetes.
Therapy dogs can teach empathy and appropriate interpersonal skills, help students develop social skills and improve students’ ability to pick up social cues important in human relationships.
According to a recent report, children working with therapy dogs were more motivated to learn, resulting in better performance.
Research into the effects of therapy dogs in schools has shown a range of benefits, from better attendance to gains in confidence and improved attitudes toward learning.
“This is fantastic,” said school board member Nicole Leapley. “I’m really excited that we’re doing something that’s research-supported, and it’s awesome and fun for the kids.”
The policy states that work or tasks performed by a therapy animal must be directly related to the tasks the animal has been trained and certified for, including supporting students who are learning to read, visiting classrooms before assessments and providing a source of comfort.
According to the policy, work or tasks performed by a therapy animal must be connected to the social and emotional well-being of the students.
“Therapy dogs have been proven to help develop students’ reading skills and improve behavior, attendance and academic confidence, provide a source of comfort, as well as increasing student understanding of responsibility and developing empathy and nurturing skills,” the policy states.
The district assumes no responsibility for the training, feeding, grooming or care of any therapy animal permitted to attend school under this policy. Instead, the designated handler is responsible for ensuring the proper care, hygiene, and supervision of the therapy animal.
The policy requires therapy animals be kept on a harness, leash or tether (unless this prevents the animal from performing its specific work or tasks) or must otherwise be under the control of the its handler at all times. The animals will be designated with a vest or patch.
“The emotional well being of students is a large factor in the therapy dog’s success,” the policy states. “The presence of a therapy dog can give students a sense of happiness that allows them to perform better academically.
“There are many children who struggle to open up to a teacher or counselor about issues that they are facing. The therapy dog will give our staff opportunities to talk with children that otherwise wouldn’t open up about their situation. Children may find comfort in talking to the dog, and in turn, be willing to share with a teacher.”
The superintendent, principal or other authorized school official can have a therapy animal removed from a school or other district property if it poses a safety threat, causes a disruption, “fundamentally alters” the nature of any school program or jeopardizes the safe operation of the school.
It also can be removed if it doesn’t perform reliably, isn’t under the handler’s full control, is sick or isn’t housebroken.
New student board members
The next group of student members of the Board of School Committee were sworn in at City Hall last week.
They are returning student member Helena Jackson (West), Melina Marsica (Manchester School of Technology), Khizer Hayat (MST), Fatima Livadic (Memorial), Sasha Slivinskaya (Central), returning member Lydia Mann (Central) and Mackenzie Verdiner (West).