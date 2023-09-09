Another Manchester City Hall pic

GET READY TO PAY more to say “I do” at City Hall.

Last week, aldermen approved a request from City Clerk Matt Normand to increase the fees for marriage ceremonies performed by the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, a service the department has provided since March 2010.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.