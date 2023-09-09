GET READY TO PAY more to say “I do” at City Hall.
Last week, aldermen approved a request from City Clerk Matt Normand to increase the fees for marriage ceremonies performed by the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, a service the department has provided since March 2010.
“This service to our customers began not only as a demand they sought, but also as a way to help us offset the costs associated with issuing marriage licenses,” Normand wrote in a memo to aldermen.
Normand pointed out that the state takes $43 of the $50 license fee for work performed at the local level, leaving municipalities with $7 from a process that can “tie up staff for upwards of 45-60 minutes.”
“Since that time we have performed a staggering number of ceremonies at City Hall, with nearly 7,000 couples having exchanged vows,” Normand reported.
The City Clerk’s Office wedding package includes walk-in service to customers looking to obtain a marriage license ($50), a ceremony performed by one of the office’s Justices of the Peace ($135) and a copy of their marriage certificate ($15) for $200.
“Weddings at City Hall have been a great success with people traveling from all over the country to get married here,” Normand wrote. “With that success, the demand on our staff has increased significantly as we now convert over 60% of our marriage licenses to include a wedding ceremony.”
Aldermen supported Normand’s request to increase the Justice of the Peace fee to $235, bringing his office’s wedding package total to $300.
“City Hall remains the least expensive, one-stop walk-in location to have a wedding ceremony in the greater Manchester area,” Normand said.
Normand said “a conservative estimate” of revenue from the increase is $60,000.
The new fees take effect Oct. 1.
Hallsville possibilities
City aldermen have approved a request from the Parks and Recreation Department for funds to hire an architect to look at possible uses for the vacant Hallsville School building.
On July 31, the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings requested that Parks and Recreation provide information on the viability and associated costs of reusing Hallsville School as a community center, with space potentially occupied by Parks and Rec, the city’s Office of Youth Services and community partners.
In a letter to aldermen, Mark Gomez, the city’s chief of Parks, Recreation and Cemetery, requested $5,000 to pay for the services of a licensed professional architect.
Gomez said he has been in communication with Fred Matuszewski of Matuszewski Architects.
“Mr. Matuszewski has extensive experience with renovations of local historic structures, his firm is currently under contract with the Public Works Facilities Division, and he is personally familiar with Hallsville School,” Gomez wrote.
According to Gomez, Matuszewski will have access to detailed building condition data compiled by the facilities division and has committed to providing the required services for the $5,000 amount.
“It is my belief that the analysis to be performed will assist the (Board of Mayor and Aldermen) in determining the best path forward, regardless of whether the space is ultimately transformed into a community center or made available for other use,” Gomez wrote.
Aldermen recently hit the reset button on discussions about the future of the former Hallsville School, after plans to convert the vacant building into a mixed-use community center were scrapped.
A proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance was withdrawn because of inadequate funding, aldermen were told last month.
Plans included 20 units of affordable housing for seniors, an early childhood classroom and a Child Advocacy Center, operated by Granite State Children’s Alliance, which would have offered services to children who have experienced trauma.
Plans for the Jewett Street site included 54 parking spaces for senior housing and daily commercial office use, with appropriate handicapped parking.
In 2022, the city received two responses for a request for proposals for the site, including the one from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance.
The other was a pitch by Studio 550 Art Center to create a mixed-use development that would have been home to a community art center, a small business incubator for the arts, and 25-30 units of affordable housing with rent capped at 80% of area median income.
Under the Studio 550 Center proposal, the building would maintain its “historic exterior appearance, including the clock tower, and the parking area would have greenery and plantings added for aesthetics, shade, and gathering space.”
The plans called for a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The group offered $100,000 for the building.
In discussing other potential uses for the site, Alderman June Trisciani said a lot of groups are looking for homes for community centers right now.
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur has suggested putting it up for sale.
The final bell rang at Hallsville in June 2021, 130 years after it opened. In the 2022 fiscal year budget, former Superintendent John Goldhardt recommended that the school be closed.