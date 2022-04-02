MAYOR JOYCE CRAIG’S annual budget address included several interesting nuggets:
The budget for Fiscal Year 2023 includes $12.9 million of bonds, a form of debt, and allocates funds to expand public spaces and update recreation facilities across Manchester.
Using a $25,000 bond, the budget would fund a green streets tree canopy program. Similar to the 50/50 sidewalk program, the fund would cover 50% of a resident’s cost for a new tree adjacent to the street — marking the first time a partnership program to increase green streets has been introduced in Manchester.
The budget proposes issuing a $1.25 million bond to replace the West Side Arena refrigeration system. The new system “will ensure we maintain the nearly $500,000 in revenue from the West Side Arena and ensure hundreds of area kids have a place to play hockey,” Craig said.
Included in the budget are plans for another $500,000 in bonds for renovations to Derryfield Park, including increased lighting and sidewalk access and replacing the Livingston Park track.
Aldermen Will Stewart and Christine Fajardo hosted a neighborhood meeting in December at Hillside Middle School to discuss Derryfield Park concerns and potential improvements.
“To me, the fact that these improvements are included in the budget demonstrates the power of neighborhood residents showing up and speaking up,” Stewart said.
The proposed budget proposal also includes $150,000 in bonds to replace the playgrounds at Wolfe Park and Sheridan Emmett Park.
The budget also includes funding for public-private partnerships to upgrade Livingston Park North Little League and North Soccer League fields, Precourt Park fields for South Little League and South Soccer, Sheehan Basquil Park for the Pony League fields and Stevens Park for Cal Ripken baseball.
The budget funds one additional service administrator position in the Information Systems Department.
According to Craig, over the past few years, IT director Jean Fortier has seen a “substantial increase” in information technology needs, especially in IT security.
“The Information Systems department has continued to address over 4 million firewall drops a day, business email compromises, ransomware, and individuals attempting to exploit vulnerabilities in major software applications,” Craig said.
A public hearing on the FY ’23 budget is April 19 at 6 p.m. in the aldermanic chamber at City Hall.
CO2 reductions
Craig’s “State of the City” address featured several items tucked behind some of the larger initiatives.
In two years, Manchester surpassed a goal set by Craig in her 2020 State of the City to reduce CO2 emissions by 50%.
The Queen City’s newest solar array, plus building and energy efficiencies, have helped it realize a 58.4% reduction in CO2 emissions.
“And we’re not done,” Craig said. “The city is helping to support New Hampshire-based renewable energy projects, we’re exploring opportunities to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels through power purchase agreements, and are investigating the possibility of constructing wind turbines. Manchester is setting an example for how other municipalities can think creatively and dream big. And this proactive work is paying off.”
Development funding
Manchester was named a finalist for the Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge Phase 1, one of 60 finalists from more than 550 applicants.
“Over the last decade, Manchester has established itself as a leader in the field of regenerative medicine and biofabrication,” Craig said. “The city partnered with several world-class institutions located in our community, including ARMI, UNH, SNHU, and the Manchester airport to grow the regenerative manufacturing industry, expand pathways to higher education for biofabrication and aeronautics, and create new, high-quality jobs that are accessible to members of our community.”
The city submitted its Phase 2 application on March 15. If successful, the city would receive upwards of $100 million of federal investment to accelerate job creation in tissue engineering and advanced aerial mobility, with the potential to create more than 20,000 jobs.
The grant also would fund a pedestrian bridge over the Merrimack River connecting the Millyard to the West Side.
Affordable housing
Craig also highlighted efforts underway to increase affordable housing in the city.
“We’ve allocated nearly $8 million in federal funds to develop new affordable housing,” she said. “This includes $2.3 million to construct 48 units at Kelley Falls, renovate 101 NeighborWorks units in the Elm Street Brownstones and Straw Mansion Apartments and develop three studio apartments for young, at-risk adults in partnership with Waypoint.”
She mentioned the Manchester Housing Commission, which will monitor housing stock and make recommendations to increase affordable housing options.
“There are hundreds of both market rate and affordable units in the works,” Craig said. “The city is finalizing proposals for over 450 new mixed-income apartments to be built on two underutilized city-owned parking lots. We’re also developing creative solutions for workforce housing and working with MHRA to offer incentives for landlords.”
Craig highlighted a proposal to build 160 new affordable units at the former police station on Chestnut Street, which is expected to come before the Zoning Board later this month.