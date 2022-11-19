CITY ALDERMEN last week approved entering into an agreement with Stebbins Commercial Properties to market the Manchester Transportation Center at 119 Canal St. in hopes of leasing it.

City Hall

The site is a transit facility previously operated by Boston Express until the company vacated the property shortly before the pandemic. City officials say the company hasn’t communicated any intention of returning to staff the facility.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.