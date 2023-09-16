news-splashpad-001 (1)

7/8/23 Everly Luster, 4, of Manchester was greatly enjoying the Dupont Splash Pad on Saturday afternoon in Manchester with a new friend, at left, Catalina Gonzalez, 2, visiting from Puerto Rico. Luster always loves to make a new friend wherever she plays, her mother Jill said.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

RECORD NUMBERS of Manchester residents participated in city recreational programs and activities over the summer, according to data released last week.

Despite a wetter-than-usual summer, officials reported record-breaking reservations for athletic fields and courts, highest-ever participation numbers for Tennis in the Parks, and rising numbers across several recreation programs.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.