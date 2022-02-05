CITY ALDERMEN are backing a request from a local rabbi to have a second left turn signal installed at the end of the Amoskeag Bridge — allowing two lanes to turn left onto Elm Street northbound — to alleviate traffic in the area.
In early January, Rabbi Levi Krinsky, director of Chabad of Manchester, wrote to Mayor Joyce Craig requesting the change to address the “dangerous backup” he says often occurs at the intersection.
The request went before the aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic last week. Public Works staff reviewed the feasibility of the request.
The existing approach has a 250-foot left turn pocket, a through lane and a right-turn lane, reported Kristen Clarke, city traffic engineer.
Staff used available traffic count data from 2019 to evaluate signal operations at the intersection. They found that queues of cars exceed the length of the left-turn lane during morning and evening peak times, causing vehicles to block access to the center lane.
Public Works evaluated two alternative lane configurations:
• Two eastbound left turn lanes and a through/right lane;
• A single left-turn lane, a center left/through lane, and a right-turn lane.
According to Clarke, providing two left-turn lanes “would significantly increase overall delay for the approach.”
The second alternative — allowing left turns and through movement from the center lane — reduces delay and queues for the left-turn movement, Clarke reported.
“There will be an increase in delay and queue length for the center lane, but overall approach operations will be slightly better than existing operations,” Clarke wrote in a memo to aldermen.
Creating a center left/through lane would cost about $1,500 and involve:
• Changing the signal head on the mast arm from a three-section signal to a four-section signal with a green arrow and green ball;
• Adding striping to separate the two left-turn lanes through the intersection;
• Adding a new lane use arrow sign and arrows to the lanes on the eastbound approach;
“Based on the information provided above, DPW would support modifying the center lane to a left/through lane,” Clarke wrote.
The work would be completed in the spring, if approved by the full board at the next meeting. Members of the aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic voted unanimously to support the second alternative, with the single left-turn lane, a center left/through lane, and a right-turn lane.
The full board is expected to vote on the proposal at its next meeting.
Proposed change scuttled
A proposal from Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov to address the issue of committee reports being presented to the full board the same day or day after a matter is discussed — without being placed on the posted agenda for the public to view — fell on deaf ears last week.
In a memo to aldermen, Sharonov proposed an amendment to Rule 16 of the Rules of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“On the one hand, it is a transparency concern since agendas are public, yet the public cannot see the committee reports if they are presented last-minute,” he wrote. “On the other hand, there is an issue with requiring aldermen to vote on committee reports they may not be familiar with for various reasons, such as if the aldermen are not members of a specific committee and did not witness the discussion that may have taken place on a specific item in the committee, or if there is not enough time to read the report before the vote due to the last-minute nature of the presentation and depending on the length of said report, etc.”
Sharonov proposed amending Rule 16 as follows:
“RULE 16. (Committees to Report)
“It shall be the duty of every committee of the board to whom any subject shall be especially referred, to report thereon at the earliest convenience. All reports shall lay over and be placed on the agenda of the next regular meeting of the board for consideration. If emergency circumstances exist where time is of the essence, committees may report out the same or following day by a vote of two-thirds of the members present. A roll call vote is required in this instance. Upon written petition to the City Clerk by the Mayor or by any three members of the board, any subject previously referred to a committee shall be brought forward and placed on the agenda at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the board.”
Sharonov said he checked with the Solicitor’s Office for potential issues, conflicts or illegalities in the proposed amendment and was assured there were none.
The idea failed to generate enough support from board members to pass. Instead, aldermen voted to receive and file the proposal.
Community grants available
Last week, Craig and the city’s Planning and Community Development Department announced the launch of the Community Event and Activation Grant program, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Queen City.
The Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG) program, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act spending recommendations approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2021, provides up to $10,000 to support and increase the number of community-based projects and events to help Manchester recover from the negative effects of COVID-19.
“This is a great opportunity for our community,” Craig said in a statement. “After two years of uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, Manchester residents are ready to celebrate the strength and resiliency of our community. Our residents know best what our city needs to thrive, and with the CEAG program, we’re empowering them to be proactive and make a positive impact.”
Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per grant for community-based projects and events that contribute to economic development and tourism and support a vibrant and healthy community. All applicants are required to provide a 25% match for each project or event, which can include direct funding, in-kind donations or volunteer hours.
Examples of eligible projects include public art installations, outdoor seating or bike racks and events such as concerts in the park, a neighborhood block party or sporting event.
The CEAG program is funded in multiple rounds, and the first round application is due on March 31, 2022. Applicants are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to expedite the application review process.
The application for Manchester’s Community Event and Activation Grant program can be found on the city website at www.manchesternh.gov.
Completed applications can be emailed to PCD@manchesternh.gov with the subject line “CEAG Application” or mailed to City of Manchester, Planning and Community Development, Attn: CEAG Application, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.
Email pcd@manchesternh.gov or call (603) 792-6725 with any questions.