A REQUEST FOR proposals for a classification and compensation study of all city employees is ready to go.
Earlier this year aldermen authorized spending up to $750,000 on the study, which was requested by Mayor Joyce Craig.
The study, to be funded by the city’s special revenue reserve account, will review and analyze the current staff compensation structure — known around the city simply as “Yarger-Decker,” after the consultant who developed it — and make recommendations for improvements to ensure “internal equity and external competitiveness,” according to a memo from the mayor to aldermen.
All staff positions will be included in the study.
“As you all know, Yarger-Decker has not been functioning as designed for many years, and a compensation study will provide internal equity between departments and ensure the city will be competitive in attracting and retaining qualified employees,” Craig wrote in her request.
The city’s Human Resources Department has been working with a consultant — Connie Roy-Czyzowski, former vice president of human resources at Northeast Delta Dental — to prepare the request for proposals (RFP).
Roy-Czyzowski, a Certified Compensation Professional from July 2004 through July 2021, is familiar with the city and its structure. She worked in Manchester’s HR department from 1981 to 1997 before going to Delta Dental. She retired from there and now runs her own consulting business.
In preparation for drafting the RFP, Roy-Czyzowski conducted interviews with more than 20 people, including the mayor, department heads, aldermen and union representatives.
The following is a summary of the goals and approach, developed partly from the interviews, for the Compensation Study RFP:
• Evaluate and update job descriptions to revise/establish classifications to form the basis for a market analysis as well as to ensure internal equity.
• Review total compensation, to include benefits, paid time off, pension, etc.
• Identify comparable governmental entities/market in which the city recruits, and perform comprehensive market data research/survey on salaries/total compensation.
• Evaluate merit-based compensation strategies for incorporation into the final plan.
• Review and analyze the current total compensation system and make recommendations for overall changes needed for long term sustainability/affordability.
• Provide a maintenance strategy, based on the system being flexible and sustainable rather than dependent on a consultant for updates and maintenance in future.
• Recommend an implementation strategy, including thorough analysis and recommendations for proposed changes, costs to implement and possible strategies for phasing in the plan, if necessary.
• Provide communications/messaging for employees at each step of the process.
• Provide a timeline for completion of study, with benchmarks along the way.
The anticipated timeline for the RFP:
March 23: Publish RFP
April 6: Deadline for questions
April 12: Responses to all questions published
April 21: Deadline for the receipt of proposals
April 28: Invitations to interview
May 8 to 12: Interviews/reference checks
May 19: Decision to award contract
May 22 to June 2: Contractual process
June 6 and/or June 20: Board of Mayor and Aldermen approval process (meeting schedule subject to change)
July 10: Work begins
March 1, 2024: Final work product expected
The need for a classification and compensation study was raised by now-retired city Human Resources Director Kathleen Ferguson in response to Alderman Pat Long‘s request to department heads to share any concerns over the mayor’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.
“There is a broad consensus that the city’s current compensation system, ‘Yarger-Decker,’ has outlived its useful life,” Ferguson wrote. “Given the labor market challenges faced by the city, it would be practical to move toward replacing ‘Yarger-Decker’ with a modern compensation system that meets best practices.”
Yarger-Decker also came up years ago during a committee discussion on pay raises for city employees who work six months in a certain position — specifically whether employees should be allowed to receive additional pay increases after completing six months in another position with the city.
Ferguson at the time said that because of collective bargaining efforts, the original Yarger-Decker scale had morphed into multiple scales, creating inequities between employees within city government.
The way city jobs are classified and employees are paid and reviewed for raises changed in 1999, with the implementation of an employee reclassification study, developed with the help of consultant Yarger-Decker Associates.
The employee reclassification system introduced performance and skill as factors in determining raises. Before that, city employees received raises based strictly on seniority.