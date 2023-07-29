MANCHESTER OFFICIALS have announced the availability of more than $3.8 million to develop affordable rental housing, permanent supportive housing and non-congregate shelters.
The city issued a Request for Proposals for plans to use the funds to increase the amount of housing available for “qualifying populations” and “low-income households,” as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Of the total funding available, the city has $3,000,000 of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) and $851,246 from the City’s HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME).
Proposals are due in to the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department by Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.
All projects seeking SLFRF and HOME funding must meet the following minimum requirements to be considered:
• Projects may include the development of new units or the rehabilitation of existing properties, but the housing units to be developed must be rental units.
• The property must meet the requirements of the Manchester Housing Code and all applicable building, life-safety and universal-accessibility codes when construction is complete.
• Existing tenants may not be displaced. Relocation activities must be done in accordance with the Uniform Relocation Act.
• The rehabilitation of existing residential properties must not result in a net loss of bedrooms.
• Projects must also have funding from other sources that is at least 25% of the amount requested from the city.
• All projects must be located within Manchester’s city limits.
A Selection Committee consisting of the Director of the Planning and Community Development Department, the Director of Homeless Initiatives, a representative from the Manchester Housing Commission, the Mayor or a designee, and a representative from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s CIP Committee will evaluate submissions and make recommendations to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s CIP Committee for approval.
Questions about about the RFP should be sent to Todd Fleming, Community Grants Manager, at tfleming@manchesternh.gov.
Student receives national award
Mackenzie Verdiner, a senior at Manchester High School West, has been named the national GEAR UP Student of the Year.
Verdiner was selected for the award from among 500,000 students nationwide who participate in the federally funded GEAR UP program. She received the award recently at the national conference of the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships in San Francisco.
“It means the world to me to be selected as the Student of the Year for the national GEAR UP conference,” Verdiner said in a statement. “It’s an honor because there are so many great students in Manchester and across the country who also deserve to be recognized. The theme of the conference is ‘The Power of Possibility’ – I want to thank GEAR UP, MYTURN and Y.O.U. for helping me see what is possible when adults truly believe anything is possible for Manchester students.”
GEAR UP stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. A federal program funded through the U.S. Department of Education, GEAR UP supports state initiatives serving high-need areas.
The New Hampshire GEAR UP Alliance is a partnership between the New Hampshire College & University Council and Campus Compact for New Hampshire. These organizations administer two GEAR UP grants — GEAR UP New Hampshire and GEAR UP Manchester.
GEAR UP operates in all four high schools in the Manchester School District.
West High School Principal Richard Dichard said Verdiner embodies everything school administrators and staff want to see in their students.
“Mackenzie is a model of compassion for others, care for her school and community, and activism for what she feels is right,” Dichard said in a statement. “The West High School community could not be prouder of Mackenzie for this amazing and well-deserved recognition, and we know that this is not the last we will hear from this extremely talented young lady.
“She will do great things in this world.”
Natalie Barney, the GEAR UP Access Coordinator for West High, nominated Verdiner for the award.
“It’s no surprise to me that out of more than 500,000 GEAR UP students in the nation, Mackenzie was recognized as the Youth Leader of the Year,” Barney said in a statement. “Mackenzie has dedicated her time and effort to making positive changes in our school community and advocating for student voices. She is brave in the face of challenges and fearless when obstacles that might impede her dreams are presented to her.”
The award was presented on the final day of the three-day conference, which featured GEAR UP programs from around the country. Superintendent Jennifer Gillis was among district staff who participated in the conference and celebrated Verdiner’s recognition.
“On behalf of the entire Manchester School District, we are thrilled to have one of our own recognized as the GEAR UP student of the year,” Gillis said in a statement. “Mackenzie’s contributions to our district stand as an indicator of the power of student voice. We are so proud of Mackenzie’s accomplishment and are happy to celebrate her.”