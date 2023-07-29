MANCHESTER OFFICIALS have announced the availability of more than $3.8 million to develop affordable rental housing, permanent supportive housing and non-congregate shelters.

The city issued a Request for Proposals for plans to use the funds to increase the amount of housing available for “qualifying populations” and “low-income households,” as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

City Hall

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.