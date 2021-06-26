SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS last week backed the School-Community Partnerships Network proposal pitched by members of Manchester Proud.
The proposal’s purpose is to increase partnerships between city schools and local nonprofit and business groups that want to assist local educators.
In February 2020, the Manchester Board of School Committee approved a new district strategic plan.
The plan is founded on the idea that the city’s public schools are an essential community asset. One aspect involved strengthening and expanding partnerships between Manchester schools and community organizations and businesses. The Manchester School District and city schools already collaborate with an array of nonprofits, businesses, public agencies, faith institutions, and universities and colleges to support students, staff and families.
Members of Manchester Proud and other school officials believe the potential for greater collaboration exists by tapping into other community resources.
“We’re excited, there are a lot of great people who have been working on this for a year at this point,” said Barry Brensinger, coordinator with Manchester Proud. “The potential here exists in Manchester to develop partnerships to the benefit of all of our kids. If we do that, we’ll see more and more success in the district and deeper engagement in the district as well.”
Manchester Proud has convened the Partnership Network Work Group — consisting of school and community leaders — to develop a coordinated and sustainable network of partnerships .
Manchester Proud has been advertising a paid position with the organization for a few weeks. The new coordinator will collaborate with the Manchester community, its business and community leaders and the school district and oversee the new School-Community Partnership Network.
Through fundraising efforts, the new community partnerships coordinator position is fully funded for three years and could be extended.
Payroll and benefits services will be administered by Manchester Proud’s fiscal agent, Granite United Way. Salary for the position is anticipated to fall in the $55,000-$60,000 range, plus benefits.
During last week’s meeting, Manchester Proud debuted a new portal to handle volunteering and donation opportunities in the school district, dubbed the Manchester Proud Compass.
A finished version of the portal is expected to go live by this fall.
School board member Nicole Leapley of Ward 11 said she felt the portal featured more Manchester Proud imagery than references to the Manchester School District.
“When I looked at the website, all of the branding is Manchester Proud,” Leapley said. “Where’s Manchester School District here? As a parent coming to the website, I wouldn’t realize that these were programs that had been vetted by the school district. I feel like one of the partners kind of got lost, and that partner is the Manchester School District.”
Brensinger said the matter will be addressed as the site is further developed over the summer.
New chief equity officer
School administrators are expected to introduce Tina Kim Philibotte as the district’s new chief equity officer at Monday’s school board meeting.
Philibotte, a high school English and Performing Arts teacher in Goffstown, is a 2020 finalist for the New Hampshire State Teacher of the Year Program and a two-time National Writing Project Fellow. She has served on the Advisory Group for the Endowment for Health’s Race & Equity Series.
In 2020, she founded “NH Educators for Equity” and said she is committed to developing anti-racist/anti-bias schools where all students and faculty feel like they belong.
Philibotte received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Plymouth State University.
The chief equity officer job posting put the advertised salary range between $110,000 and $120,000 a year. The position is grant-funded by community donations through June 2024.
Craig urges tax restraint
A letter was read Wednesday on behalf of Mayor Joyce Craig at the Hillsborough County Commissioners Public Hearing on their FY 2022 budget, urging commissioners to reduce a proposed 17% tax increase.
In the letter, Craig points out Hillsborough County is poised to receive more than $81 million through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
The commissioners’ proposed budget uses approximately $900,000 in ARP funding, but doesn’t outline any additional services or support that Hillsborough County will provide to county residents to respond to the impacts of the pandemic.
“Even prior to the allocation of these additional federal dollars, other counties expanded their county services to meet the needs of their residents,” Craig wrote.
“In following their lead, I ask you to utilize County-level ARP funds to develop a transitional housing program for formerly incarcerated people to reenter society, cutting down on recidivism and helping reduce the number of individuals leaving our County Corrections and becoming homeless, similar to a program implemented in Strafford County.”
Craig asked the commissioners to use all eligible ARP funds in the budget to reduce county taxes.
Manchester rates high
Manchester ranked in the top 20 in WalletHub’s Best-Run Cities in America report released last week.
WalletHub compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities based on their operating efficiency. For each city, WalletHub constructed a “Quality of City Services,” determined by how well city officials manage and spend public funds. Quality of services residents receive were compared to the city’s total budget.
Nashua was ranked the fourth best-run city, and Manchester was 15th.
Nampa, Idaho, was No. 1.
“By making sound financial decisions, continuing to provide services and making decisions that put the health and well-being of our residents first, Manchester emerged from the pandemic in a strong position,” Craig said in a statement.
“This was validated by an independent audit performed by Melanson. In addition, we’re about to end our fiscal year with a $2.9 million surplus,” Craig said.
“Since April 2020, Manchester has seen more than $80 million in new construction and just announced the first new airline in 17 years at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. We have more work to do, but thanks to the commitment of our department heads and city employees, I know we’re setting our city up for success.”