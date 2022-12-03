CITY SCHOOL BOARD members last week received an update about the ongoing battle being waged by Manchester and other school districts with the state over the funding system for K-12 public schools, which advocates say is unconstitutional and inequitable.

Zack Sheehan, project director for the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project, said the state’s school funding system is plagued by two injustices: deep and enduring inequities in educational opportunity and enormous differences in the property taxes paid by residents and business owners.

