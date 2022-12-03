CITY SCHOOL BOARD members last week received an update about the ongoing battle being waged by Manchester and other school districts with the state over the funding system for K-12 public schools, which advocates say is unconstitutional and inequitable.
Zack Sheehan, project director for the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project, said the state’s school funding system is plagued by two injustices: deep and enduring inequities in educational opportunity and enormous differences in the property taxes paid by residents and business owners.
His presentation highlighted a recurring theme — New Hampshire students’ educational opportunities and property owners’ school tax rates should not depend on their zip codes.
A wider presentation on the topic is expected sometime in January.
According to data presented by Sheehan, more than 70% of state funding for public education, or approximately $2.3 billion per year, is raised through local property taxes.
The state’s reliance on local taxes puts property-poor communities at a greater disadvantage, advocates say.
According to data from the School Funding Fairness Project, New Hampshire’s state-level contribution to local school districts — less than 20%, not counting local property taxes — is the lowest of any state.
New Hampshire is facing two lawsuits from school districts or residents over the state’s education funding. Both suits claim the Granite State has failed to abide by the rulings of the state Supreme Court in the Claremont lawsuits 20 years ago.
In those rulings the court determined the state is constitutionally obligated to fund “an adequate education” for New Hampshire students in grades K-12.
The court also found any tax used to raise funds for education must be based on a uniform statewide rate.
One lawsuit, known as the ConVal suit, was filed in 2019 by Contoocook Valley School District in Peterborough. Sixteen other districts have since joined the fight, including Lebanon, Claremont, Mascoma, Fall Mountain and Newport.
Manchester voted to join the ConVal suit in May 2021
The ConVal suit argues that the state’s definition of “adequacy” is not sufficient. That results in downshifting the burden to fund schools onto local property taxpayers.
The original suit, filed in 2019, maintains that the state of New Hampshire does not live up to its constitutional obligation to provide funding for an adequate education for all New Hampshire students.
On average, a New Hampshire public school education costs $16,000 per student per year. The suit argues the current base adequacy funding of $3,636 per student is not enough to pay for the education that districts are required to provide.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court rejected the state’s attempt to have the lawsuit thrown out but sent the case back to the Superior Court to define the costs of the adequate education that districts are constitutionally required to provide.
Before the Supreme Court hearing, the Manchester School District joined a letter of support for the ConVal case though it had not signed on as a plaintiff at that point.
Besides Manchester, the plaintiffs in the case against the state are the school districts in Claremont, Derry, Fall Mountain, Grantham, Hillsboro-Deering, Mascenic, Mascoma Valley, Monadnock, Newport, Oyster River and Winchester.
The most recent lawsuit, the Rand lawsuit, was filed in June. It argues that because the local property tax rates used to fund the bulk of the cost of public education are not uniform in rate, which is a violation of the standard outlined in the Claremont rulings.
There are a number of possible approaches to making funding more equitable, Sheehan said.
One involves a single statewide property tax rate for funding education, set at $10.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value, he said.
No action was taken after Sheehan’s presentation.
Holiday lights contest
The third annual Manchester Holiday Lights Contest is underway. Run by Mayor Joyce Craig‘s Office and sponsored by Manchester Radio Group, the friendly contest encourages Queen City residents to decorate their homes and show off their holiday light displays.
“The Holiday Lights Contest is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season,” Craig said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the enthusiastic participation of our residents. Viewing the many homes with lights, decorations and sometimes even music is a tradition not to be missed!”
Those interested in participating in the Manchester Holiday Lights Contest are asked to complete a registration form by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Forms can be completed online at \manchesternh.gov/Government/Mayor-and-Aldermen/Mayors-Office/Manchester-Holiday-Lights-Contest, or printed and returned by email to mayor@manchester.gov or by mail to Mayor’s Office, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.
All participating lights displays will be included in the public Manchester Holiday Lights Map, and prizes will be awarded to the displays that receive the most votes.
Judging forms will be available beginning Friday, Dec. 9, and must be completed and returned by Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21 via Facebook Live.
