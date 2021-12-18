SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS have been asked to present a plan early next year to address rising health care costs for board members.
Ward 11’s Nicole Leapley raised the issue in a lengthy letter to board members, detailing how before she was elected she had coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.
Once in, she was no longer eligible for that plan because she receives health care coverage through the Manchester School District as an elected official with employee status.
“The premiums charged by the district were substantially more and it also meant we lost our associated tax-credit of about $10,000 a year,” Leapley wrote.
“In other words, I discovered that to serve on the school board, I had to pay for the privilege. I spoke with a number of people about this situation, including my health insurance broker, the director of HR, and the mayor. I explained that this situation not only cost me a lot of money, it was actually costing the city of Manchester even more. It appeared at the time that nothing could be done.”
According to Leapley, at the time she took office — January 2020 — the district health insurance cost $751.17 per month. She said she currently pays $969.79 ($908.97 for medical and $60.82 for dental) — a 20% increase in the cost of medical insurance over 18 months.
“This amount, $908.97 per month, now approaches what we pay for our mortgage each month,” Leapley wrote. “When I compare the rate my family is asked to contribute with other employees of the district, I see that for the same plan, the superintendent would pay $649.26 (plus $52.13 for dental). In other words, I pay 40% more for my premium than the superintendent would pay for the same plan — despite the fact that the superintendent makes nearly 100 times my salary.”
Leapley argues you should not have to be “rich to serve as an elected official in a democracy.”
“I expected to give a lot of time to this position,” Leapley said. “I did not expect it would cost me money. Although it was not easy, my family was willing to make this unforeseen financial sacrifice. I have no doubt that this same situation could easily force a different person to resign their position altogether. This is bad for democracy, our city, and our school district.”
Leapley asked whether the district is “looking out for members of the board” when renegotiating insurance rates and determining what a fair share of premiums looks like.
“Is there anything at all keeping the district from raising board member premiums even further?” Leapley wrote. “It does not seem right or fair that members of the Board of School Committee are asked to contribute so much more than even the highest-paid employees of the district.”
Members of the Policy Committee asked school administrators for a proposal addressing Leapley’s concerns by sometime in January.
Projects moved up
Deputy Public Works Director Tim Clougherty informed aldermen last week of several changes to Manchester projects included in the state’s 10-year plan recently approved by Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council.
A new project in Manchester was added, described as, “Eddy Road/Exit 6 SB on-ramp Intersection Safety Improvements” at a cost of $2.5 million. Officials believe this is intended to be an interim safety improvement taking place before the larger Exit 6 reconstruction project.
The Elm Street Bridge is being pushed up six years, from 2031 to 2025.
And the Salmon Street Eastbound Bridge is being moved up two years from 2026 to 2024, and an additional $2.5 million is being added to this project.
City wants ambulance
Manchester Fire Chief Andre Parent has been given the green light by aldermen to apply for a grant to help purchase an ambulance for the department.
The total grant award would be $480,000, of which the city is responsible for $43,636.36.
In a memo to aldermen, Parent said the main point of having a department-owned ambulance would be to alleviate the current EMS crisis facing the city.
“Acquisition of this vehicle would allow the department to begin transporting medical patients thus reducing the heavy reliance on mutual aid and would bring the city one step closer to becoming a self-sustained EMS provider,” he wrote.
MFD distributes coats
Last week, members from the Manchester Fire Department distributed 950 winter coats to 12 Manchester elementary and middle schools.
This marks the seventh consecutive year Manchester Fire has participated in Operation Warm, an organization that connects underserved children to community resources needed to thrive. A total of more than 6,000 coats have been provided to Manchester children.
“This program and the coats provided to the children are made possible by generous private donations and sponsors,” Manchester Fire said in a statement.
City firefighters teamed up with the Manchester School District, the Way Home Program and Manchester Head Start on this annual event.
“Thank you to our members, partners, and sponsors for making this year’s Operation Warm program another successful one for those in need,” Manchester Fire said in a statement.