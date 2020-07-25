DON’T LOOK FOR the Manchester school board to meet in-person at City Hall any time soon.
During the public forum portion of last week’s meeting, several people chided board members for continuing to meet remotely while holding discussions on reopening schools and bringing students and teachers back into classrooms.
Ward 4’s Leslie Want asked to have an item put on the agenda to reconsider a June vote by the board — taken after a meeting was abruptly adjourned because of technical difficulties — to continue meeting remotely. She pulled her request after reporting that several attempts to hold a hybrid session with some members at City Hall and others participating remotely failed to produce a workable solution.
Ward 9’s Art Beaudry said elected board members shouldn’t be forced to “work” in-person if they don’t feel safe doing so, just as district staff and students shouldn’t be forced to return to classrooms.
Ward 7’s Bill Shea said he won’t enter City Hall.
“My wife has a pre-existing condition and I will not go to City Hall because I don’t want her to be exposed through me,” Shea said. “I will simply not go to City Hall. I would not want to expose her, because I would be susceptible to bringing back the virus.”
“We did have a successful meeting with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Everyone was socially distanced and it went smoothly. I think it would be extremely beneficial for this board to reconsider meeting in-person, with the safety precautions that are in place here at City Hall.”
“I’d be happy to meet at Gill Stadium and take the whole seating area with you, madame chair, at the dais on the middle of the infield,” said Jim O’Connell. “I would really like to see us have a meeting in person. I think the public expects it of us.”
“I would agree that City Hall is safe, but only if everyone is wearing masks,” Want said.
“We’re elected officials,” Craig said. “We have a job to do. We need to be transparent. We can all acknowledge when we meet in person that the meetings are much easier for people to follow and participate.”
The issue was tabled until the school board’s next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 10.
Demographic data
Ward 1 school board member James Porter has asked for additional information on the racial breakdown of the school district’s employees as part of an effort to review the city’s recruitment of teachers from minority populations.
“It is my understanding that the district does not have any data on the demographics of its employees beyond age,” Porter wrote in a memo to fellow board members.
“In an effort to increase equity and representation I would like to formally request that the district expand the data it collects on its workforce to include the racial breakdown of the district’s employees — teachers, (paraprofessionals) and administrators.”
Porter also called for a review of four non-discrimination policies currently included in the district’s handbook.
His requests received the board’s full support.
It’s a ... plane!
The dream of many Manchester School of Technology students to build and fly a plane was grounded this year by the COVID-19 pandemic, but a major step toward making the plane-build program a permanent part of the school’s course lineup is taking off.
School board members approved a “workshop hangar,” which will be an addition to the MST campus designed to act as a home for the student plane-build project.
The $244,000, 24-foot by 24-foot structure is being paid for partly by grant money, with the remainder covered by donations secured by the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire.
Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum — which is coordinating the effort in partnership with MST and Tango Flight, a Texas-based educational non-profit — said the idea of a separate workspace for the student plane-build program was proposed by principal Karen Hannigan-Machado more than a year ago.
“Karen envisioned a dedicated workspace for the program, but it wasn’t possible to move forward right away until we started the program and established the need,” Rapsis said.
“So we started the first plane-build using borrowed space inside the school. As the work progressed and we completed sections of the plane, it was clear that we would indeed eventually need our own separate area. We need dedicated space to do the assembly work, and also store the huge inventory of parts as well as finished sections of the aircraft.”
Earlier this year, Machado had the hangar project put out to bid through the facilities department. The specs call for it to be a 24-foot-by-24-foot metal building attached to one side of the main school building. Bids came back in February, with the lowest at $244,000.
“All along, it’s been the Aviation Museum’s commitment to fund the cost of starting up this program,” Rapsis said. “The hangar, however, would be a permanent addition to the school district’s physical plant. So, in order for us to approach donors for this, we felt it was important for the school district to cover some portion of the cost.”
Machado located $70,000 in grant funds for the project.
“That’s where we were when school shut down and the plane-build was put on hold,” Rapsis said. “But we’ve continued to go forward with the fundraising.”
Rapsis said organizers are within about $70,000 of their $350,000 goal, following a recent $2,000 grant from the Kiwanis of Manchester.
Last Tuesday the plane-build resumed, with mentors returning to the workshop, followed Wednesday by students whose summer schedules allow them to participate before school restarts. A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new hangar, which is expected to be completed this fall.
Everyone in the workshop is required to wear face coverings and gloves and follow strict public health safety guidelines, Rapsis said.
“Our six-page safety plan was reviewed by the superintendent’s office before we could go forward. We’ve had to rework the plane-build schedule due to the school closure but it’s still very much a go.”