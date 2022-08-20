Jenn Gillis

Superintendent of Manchester School District Jenn Gillis speaks at a Girls at Work event at Hillside Middle School in Manchester on March 22. At the time, she was serving as interim superintendent.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

AS THE SCHOOL YEAR approaches, Superintendent Jenn Gillis is scheduled to present two big-ticket items at Monday’s city school board meeting — a long-awaited update on long-term planning for school facilities that includes a recommendation to go from four city high schools to three and from 13 elementary schools to 12 — and a proposal to increase the district’s minimum starting wage to $15 an hour.

City Hall

In the updated facilities plan, Gillis is recommending the board adopt a “3-4-12 model” for the district – three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools. Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools, and 13 elementary schools.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.