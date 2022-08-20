AS THE SCHOOL YEAR approaches, Superintendent Jenn Gillis is scheduled to present two big-ticket items at Monday’s city school board meeting — a long-awaited update on long-term planning for school facilities that includes a recommendation to go from four city high schools to three and from 13 elementary schools to 12 — and a proposal to increase the district’s minimum starting wage to $15 an hour.
In the updated facilities plan, Gillis is recommending the board adopt a “3-4-12 model” for the district – three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools. Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools, and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’ presentation will not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
“We owe it to our students, staff and community to make sure that the future of our school buildings is data-informed, student-centered and aligned with our strategic plan,” Gillis said in a statement. “Our school buildings are aging rapidly, so this work is urgent and there is no time to waste. Adopting a conceptual model will allow us to move to the next step in the process, which includes gathering additional community feedback, and developing specific task lists and timelines.”
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Lang-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
If school board members approve the “3-4-12” model, the district will develop and publish a request for proposals to assist with the project’s next steps.
“Our ultimate goal is to create spaces that meet the needs of our students,” Gillis said. “This is our opportunity to re-think and re-imagine how we deliver education, from the physical spaces to the programs we provide. It’s an exciting time, and we are eager for the work ahead.”
The Manchester school board previously authorized administrators to spend up to $50,000 toward hiring a project manager to oversee implementation of the district’s long-term facilities plan.
The 16-page plan presented in June includes three phases for work to be performed at schools across the district, but it lacks specific dates for the phases’ completion.
The first phase of the plan calls for a project manager to be assigned to oversee facilities renovation and any potential construction or demolition.
The second phase will zero in on renovations at current schools, based on feedback received at community input sessions over the past year. All but one of the 13 elementary schools in the city will likely receive some sort of renovation, with the exception of Weston Elementary.
Wilson Elementary School could be in line for a complete renovation, according to the report.
Phase 2 also will include the conversion of the city’s four public middle schools into grade 5-to-8 model schools.
Plans for the city’s public high schools also will be discussed. Feedback received during the community input sessions shows residents don’t support the idea of merging Manchester’s high schools into a “mega” high school but did back potential renovations or rebuilding the existing high schools.
The final phase is expected to include a look at the long-term viability of the elementary schools and finalization of plans for the high schools.
Projected costs for any of the phases have yet to be determined, school officials said, because ongoing and impending housing projects could impact future enrollment figures.
Minimum wage
Earlier this summer, school officials were asked to consider the feasibility of paying all hourly employees in the Manchester School District at least $15 an hour and report back with their findings by August.
The city raised the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $15 an hour in June.
Manchester School District Chief Financial Officer Karen DeFrancis has been reviewing the cost to the district of raising the minimum wage for all full-time hourly employees to $15 beginning with the start of Fiscal Year 2024 on July 1, 2023.
Monday night, Gillis will discuss the district’s plans for achieving that goal. The district’s proposal also includes proportional increases based on employees’ labor classification.
The proposed changes would impact workers in three groups: paraprofessionals, food services and 21st Century Program staff.
In all, the proposed changes would raise the wages of 372 district employees, with a total fiscal impact of $810,357.
“This is the right thing to do for our staff, our students and our community,” Gillis said. “Raising wages will improve the quality of life for our employees, and will help the district retain and recruit for critical positions that have a direct impact on students.”
Mayor Joyce Craig thanked Gillis for bringing the proposal forward.
“All the employees working for our district play an important role in our student’s education and deserve to make a living wage,” Craig said. “This change will help us attract more high-quality staff to support our kids and reward the hardworking employees already serving within our schools.”
Lunch prices
A request to raise school lunch prices in the city this fall has been withdrawn.
Jim Connors, director of Food and Nutrition Services for the Manchester School District, had proposed increasing the cost of school lunches, breakfasts and milk by 10 cents.
Current school lunch prices are $2.75 at city high schools and middle schools and $2.50 at elementary schools.
Breakfast at all schools currently costs $1.30, and milk is 50 cents.
Last week, Gillis informed school board members she and Connors were withdrawing the request.
“We have decided at this time it’s in the best interest of our students, and their families, to withdraw this item for the coming school year,” Gillis said.
The last school lunch increase approved in Manchester was a 10-cent hike in September 2019. Before that, prices were increased by 10 cents in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011, 2008, 2007 and 2001, and by 15 cents in 2003 and 1998.
Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.