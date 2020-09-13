YOU CAN’T ALWAYS get what you want. The Rolling Stones knew that. Now Manchester’s School District Charter Commission does, too.
The charter commission has been meeting since early January to study whether the Board of School Committee should determine its own total budget number rather than wait to be assigned a figure to work with by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen — in essence, giving school board members the authority to develop their own budget. Any change to the charter must be approved by voters through a ballot question.
Following months of deliberations and public testimony, the nine-member commission has submitted its final report to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The report recommends one amendment to the charter and suggests a ballot question be put before voters in November asking whether Article 8, Section 8.03 of the city charter should be amended to adopt a local procedure for amending, revising or replacing sections involving the city school district without requiring approval from state legislators.
That’s right, just one amendment, nothing like the laundry list of recommendations the commission pitched over the summer, which included:
• Removing the mayor from the school board;
• Making the school board responsible for proposing, approving, adopting, appropriating, spending and accounting for the school district’s annual budget;
• Requiring that the school district’s annual budget proposed and adopted by the board — separate from the city’s annual budget — be subject to the same limits on budget increases as the city’s annual budget.
Those recommendations have been put on hold after the Attorney General’s Office gave its blessing to the proposed amendment to Section 8.03 of the charter but rejected the additional recommendations, to the “deep disappointment and frustration” of commission members, according to chairman Mike Lopez.
The Attorney General’s Office “is of the opinion that our authority is limited to proposing a process for amending the City Charter,” Lopez wrote in his report to aldermen. “With all due respect to the Attorney General, it is our opinion that this decision is wrong.”
Lopez argues that a “correct reading” of the statutory authority granted to a city suggests all of the commission’s proposed amendments should be submitted to city voters for consideration.
The commission could ask a judge to set aside the attorney general’s decision, but Lopez and his fellow commissioners have decided against that, for two reasons.
First, the enabling legislation requires any proposed amendments to be submitted to Manchester voters on Nov. 3, 2020, the date of the presidential election.
“We are very cognizant of the need to print ballots in a timely manner, and do not want to cause any delay in the mailing of absentee ballots to the voters, particularly in a presidential election year,” Lopez wrote. “Second, we do not wish to spend the taxpayers’ dollars on litigation when there is another, less expensive alternative.”
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has the authority to propose charter amendments to the voters as part of the November 2021 city election. Charter commissioners are asking the board to consider placing their suggested amendments on that ballot.
Same changes, just a year later than originally planned.
“In making this request, we note that this Commission researched and reviewed various proposals with respect to the governance of the Manchester School District,” Lopez wrote.
“We conducted public hearings and received input from current and former mayors, school board members, aldermen, school officials, and the public,” Lopez wrote. “The Commission is made up of members from across the city, from both major political parties and holding diverse views. After respectful and healthy debate, the Commission recommended these amendments. Thus, our proposal is a compromise, reflecting those diverse views.”
Under RSA 49-B:5, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has the authority to appoint a committee to propose charter amendments which — contingent on approval by various state agencies, including the Attorney General’s Office — can be put before the voters in November 2021.
Lopez said if the aldermen were to appoint such a committee, the current Charter Commission members are willing to serve.
“We have put a lot of thought and energy into these proposals and, if the Board of Mayor and Aldermen thought it appropriate, would like to see this project through to the end,” Lopez said.
Aldermen will hold a special meeting to discuss the Charter Commission’s final report Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Housing group starts work
Mayor Joyce Craig has announced the first meeting of the new Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force will be held remotely on Monday, Sept. 21, from 2-4 p.m.
The initial meeting will include presentations from NeighborWorks & Planning and Community Development, a group discussion, the creation of subcommittees and the scheduling of future meetings.
Craig announced the creation of the task force in March during her State of the City address before a sold-out breakfast meeting of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College — one of the last large, in-person social events before COVID-19 hit the state and city.
At the time, Craig said she was launching a task force to examine Manchester’s affordable housing crisis, pointing out rents are at a historic high while vacancy rates are near an all-time low.
“Through research, discussions, and community and stakeholder engagement, the task force will provide recommendations that respond to both the assumptions and the realities of affordable housing in Manchester,” Craig said.
Along with Craig, the task force’s members are:
Pat Long, Alderman Ward 3; Cathy Naczas, Manchester Housing and Community Development; Joe Wichert, Joseph M. Wichert, LLS, Inc.; Dean Christon, New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority; Jodie Nazaka, Planning and Community Development; Roland Martin, Cornerstone PDC; Max Latona, St. Anselm Center for Business and Ethics; Robert Tourigny, NeighborWorks; James Vayo, Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission; Chris Miller, Easterseals; Chris Wellington, FIT/New Horizons; Alissandra Rodriguez-Murray, Manchester Housing Alliance; Sarah Jane Knoy, Granite State Organizing Project.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 22 and online at Manchester Public TV’s website.