DON’T EXPECT FANS at school sporting events in Manchester this winter, but officials are working on ways to host “senior nights” honoring athletes at the final home appearances of their high school careers.
Also under discussion is a proposal to install hard-wired camera systems in gymnasiums at three of the city’s high schools, and possibly middle schools, to give folks at home a front-row seat.
The issue of fan attendance came up at last week’s school board meeting after a resident emailed officials asking whether spectators might be allowed at games this winter season.
Manchester School District Director of Athletics Christine Pariseau-Telge said she is aware of only one other district in the state that is not allowing fans to attend indoor winter sporting events.
That prompted board member Jim O’Connell to question why Manchester wouldn’t at least revisit the issue, if “nearly every other school district” in the state allows at least two people per player to attend.
“Our main goal was to let the kids play,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt. “Hard as it is not to necessarily be there to watch them and cheer, letting them play has been the main objective.”
Goldhardt said he is aware of how other districts are handling the situation.
“I’ve looked at some of the newspaper pictures from other districts that allow spectators, and they’re not sitting six feet apart, they are bunched together in the audience, and I’m thinking if that happened here we could start clusters and spreading by our own school system,” he said.
“We are not going to allow that. And we’d need to have the personnel there making sure that people follow a protocol. That can get kind of ugly, or you just let people do their thing and it really becomes a difficult situation. The will of the board when we instituted winter sports — overwhelmingly — was not to allow spectators.”
Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen said, “For the safety of our athletes and staff, it’s going to be the recommendation from district staff to continue with board recommendations and earlier vote to not allow spectators.
“This really is about safety and about keeping our kids in school. I know this was a difficult decision for everyone, but we wanted to make sure our athletes and our staff remain safe.”
Pariseau-Telge said she is looking at ways to safely hold “senior nights” for athletes before the winter seasons end.
“We’re looking at, for the last home match or game for teams, allowing four spectators per senior to attend that last game,” said Pariseau-Telge. “We would allow pictures, social distancing and masks. These spectators will be screened by game personnel at the event.”
More details are expected to be announced in the coming days, Pariseau-Telge said.
The athletics department has been working with IT personnel to livestream all games and matches of the district’s eight middle school basketball teams, 14 high school basketball teams, three wrestling teams, three swim teams, two boys hockey teams and a girls hockey team.
Each school has been provided one iPad and tripod to use for livestreaming, and IT has created a Twitch account — a free streaming app — for each school to use.
Pariseau-Telge said the district is looking at ways to install a hard-wired camera system into local gymnasiums to broadcast games, specifically a Pixellot system.
The Pixellot camera system is automated, meaning it does not require an operator or production team. It can be used both indoors and outdoors with a connection to the NFHS Network, a national live streaming service.
It is used in more than 5,000 schools across the country.
“A lot of school districts have invested in that type of system for their gyms,” Pariseau-Telge said. “We’re different in that we have three high schools and four middle schools that are playing sports. That’s a big expense to be able to put that hardware in.”
Many districts are charging people to view the broadcasts, Pariseau-Telge said. Fees range from $11 a month to $70 a year.
“Some of the districts, like Pinkerton, you pay a monthly fee to watch the games at Pinkerton,” Pariseau-Telge said. “We feel, at least I feel in athletics, that it would be best if the Manchester school district picked up (part of) that cost so that it would be free for all the parents. And MPTV (Manchester Public Television) would pick up the other 50%.”
Board member Art Beaudry pointed out the district already charges people to watch the games.
“We do charge a gate fee, and it’s usually the parents paying the gate fee,” Beaudry said. “So they do get charged.”
Pariseau-Telge said her department is looking at a plan to put the cameras in the city’s three high schools, then get a quote for the middle schools.
The idea would be to provide a live feed next year from each high school gym and field.
Stay tuned.
New deputy fire chief post
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Human Resources and Finances voted 3-2 recently to support a request from Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan to add a deputy fire chief position to his department and eliminate one of the existing district fire chief positions.
According to a memo from Goonan to city aldermen, the proposed deputy chief position would oversee day-to-day Fire/EMS operations and have general oversight of the Training and Fire Prevention Divisions as well as outreach efforts.
“This would allow the assistant chief and me to more effectively manage the administrative duties necessary for the overall fire department operations and strategic planning,” Goonan wrote.
The deputy chief would answer to the assistant chief.
Goonan said adding the position would not impact the budget, even with an increased labor grade, because the position would be salaried and no longer qualify for overtime, vacation buyback or holiday pay.
“I foresee a savings as opposed to an increase,” Goonan said. “I can tell you the past few years we’ve been doing an unbelievable amount of work, with less. This is a better, more cost-effective way to get a supervisor. I know there’s absolutely no way if I ask for another position I feel is sorely needed in administration that I’d ever get it.”
The proposed position would have normal business hours.
The deputy chief position would carry an annual salary of $128,537.68. The current annual salary for a district chief is $113,720.88, with an additional $6,014.09 for holiday pay, sick leave incentive pay of $2,186.94, an additional $2,186.94 in overtime pay, and vacation buyback pay of $6,560.82.
That totals $130,669.67, about $2,100 more than the deputy chief’s proposed salary, Goonan said.
Committee members Will Stewart, Kevin Cavanaugh and Bill Barry supported the request. Keith Hirschmann and Jim Roy were opposed. The matter now heads to the full board for a vote.