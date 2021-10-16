THE CITY AND school district have yet to be officially notified whether any Afghan refugees will be relocated to Manchester in the coming weeks, which will happen only after housing options have been confirmed.
That was the message conveyed at last week’s school board meeting after some residents posted on social media a line from Superintendent John Goldhardt‘s weekly update to board members, claiming 50 refugees are headed to the city and to local schools.
The item, titled “Afghan Families Coming Soon,” said Manchester will have the opportunity to serve as a new home for “people displaced by the recent/continued upheaval in Afghanistan.”
“We’ve been notified that approximately 50 individuals will be welcomed here,” Goldhardt wrote. “On average, about 1⁄3 of this population will be school-aged children. Unfortunately, the process of refugee resettlement is nebulous and sporadic and not only do we not have details right now, what we know may change.
”We are also aware that we may be a new home for many Haitian families in the future. We know that the 50 individuals are expected sometime in October and that they may trickle in, rather than come in a large group.”
Last week, Goldhardt walked back from those numbers when quizzed by Mayor Joyce Craig.
“We don’t know what will actually happen because we know that Lowell (Mass.) and Concord have bigger Afghan populations and will probably have more individuals come,” Goldhardt said. “Of course, we will welcome anybody who comes into our community and into our schools.”
Craig said she has had conversations with Jeffrey Thielman, president and chief executive officer of the International Institute of New England, who said that though Afghan refugees are expected in New Hampshire, “unless there’s housing they won’t be relocating anyone to Manchester or other communities.”
“Of course we want to help these Afghans who have put their lives on the line to help Americans, but our housing shortage in the city of Manchester and across the state is at a crisis point right now,” Craig said.
“He confirmed that individuals would not be brought into a community unless they can find housing. So they have landlords throughout the states of New Hampshire and Massachusetts that they work with...most of the Afghan individuals that they’ve brought in to date have gone to Lowell. Obviously we want to do everything we can to help these individuals, but we don’t want to put them in a situation where they’re not going to thrive.”
Tina Kim Philibotte, Manchester schools’ chief equity officer, said her office has received the same information.
“We’re still preparing,” Philibotte said. “In fact, we’re meeting with principals to talk about cultural literacy and helping principals if families were to come to be ready, and where to go with questions. Whatever happens we will be ready to welcome these families for sure.”
“I think it’s important to note there has been no formal notification to the school district or to the city that anybody is coming,” Craig said.
Food chain issues
A Sept. 23 memo from Jim Connors, food service director for city schools, detailed labor and supply chain issues in the district early in the 2021-2022 school year.
The district is providing breakfast and lunch at no charge to students at all 13 elementary schools, four middle schools, and four high schools, Connors wrote.
“Grab-and go” packaged breakfasts are available at all schools, and most schools are providing packaged lunch meals to classrooms or cafeterias.
Several schools are able to have students safely receive meals in the cafeteria line and eat in the cafeteria, though “the work involved in the preparation, packaging, and serving of meals has been a challenge at all levels,” Connors wrote.
“Despite hiring 6 employees at the start of the school year we are still operating short staffed at 10 out the 21 schools,” Connors wrote. “Our recruitment efforts have been on going and we are beginning to see an increase in applicants. Some incidental daily staffing shortages are a result of people needing to stay out due to potential exposure to illness.”
The district continues to experience product shortages of both food and nonfood supplies on the manufacturer end of the supply chain, Connors reported.
“Prices have increased substantially for some food items and most especially certain nonfood items — specifically vinyl gloves,” he wrote. “While many vendors in the industry are experiencing driver shortages resulting in canceled deliveries or rescheduled delivery days, our vendor partners have done a great job in getting us our deliveries within the acceptable time windows.”
Pappas backs Craig
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) has endorsed Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in her bid for a third term.
”I’m proud to call Joyce Craig my friend and prouder still to call her my mayor,” said Pappas, a Manchester resident, in a statement issued early Sunday. “Joyce led Manchester through the darkest days of the pandemic and has not only helped us recover but has charted a forward-looking path for our community to thrive in the months and years ahead.
”Manchester needs a leader who checks politics at the door, brings people of all parties and backgrounds together, and works every day to make the lives of Queen City residents better — and that’s exactly what I’ve seen Joyce do as I’ve worked alongside her these last two years.”
Craig, who faces former state Rep. Victoria Sullivan in a rematch of the 2019 mayoral race, thanked Pappas for his support.
“Rep. Pappas is a fellow graduate of Manchester public schools and understands the needs of Manchester’s residents, said Craig in a statement. “I look forward to working with him on behalf of the Queen City.”
The municipal general election is Nov. 2.
Cards for soldiers
The mayor’s office on the third floor of City Hall has been designated a drop-off location for the “Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge.”
Founded in 2017 by Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber, the goal of Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge is delivering personalized, signed expressions of respect, caring and gratitude to deployed U.S. troops.
”Participating in Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge is an easy and impactful way to recognize our service members and let them know they’re not alone during the winter holiday season,” Craig said in a statement. “I’m proud our office is acting as a drop-off location this year, and I encourage everyone to participate in this program, and drop off any cards at our office by October 31.”
The guidelines for making cards:
1. Use a greeting card or a piece of paper (no larger than 8½ x 11) folded in half.
2. Start the card with “Dear Warrior.”
3. Write a personal note about yourself and your community. Share how you celebrate the holidays, a favorite holiday memory, or draw a holiday scene. Feel free to be serious, funny, or both. Please remember to use appropriate and respectful language.
4. Sign your first name only, along with your city or town and state. Include your school, business or community group if you wish.
5. Envelopes are not necessary. If you do include an envelope, do not seal it. You may write “Warrior” on the outside and decorate the envelope.
The deadline is Oct. 31. Cards received after the deadline will be used for later mailings.
Completed cards may be dropped off at the mayor’s office on the third floor of City Hall, 1 City Hall Plaza in Manchester.
Cards also may be addressed to “Holiday Card Challenge” and mailed to P.O. Box 103, Hollis, NH 03049.
If using FedEx or UPS, send cards to Suite 407, 400 Amherst St., Nashua, NH 03063.
For more information, visit the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge website at militaryholidaycardchallenge.com.