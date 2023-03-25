CITY ALDERMEN HAVE put on hold a request from Timothy Otis, principal at Manchester School of Technology, to sell a minimum of two of eight buildable lots donated to the city in 1992 in an effort to raise money to sustain the school’s building program.

Aldermen want to give city and school officials time to find an alternative source of funds that doesn’t involve selling the lots.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.