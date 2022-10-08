ShotSpotter incident map

Manchester police hope to have gunshot detection technology in place around the Queen City within 30 days, resulting — in theory — in quicker response times to incidents of gun violence. ShotSpotter technology uses a series of small audio sensors positioned high up on top of light posts and buildings. When a gunshot occurs, the sensors work to triangulate the sound and pinpoint the number of shots fired and location. Above is a screen shot of hoa a possible gunshot incident appears in ShotSpotter technology. Courtesy image

MANCHESTER POLICE CHIEF Allen Aldenberg says his department’s new ShotSpotter technology should be up and running within 30 days.

City police say the technology will result — in theory — in quicker response times to incidents of gun violence.

City Hall

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.