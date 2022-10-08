MANCHESTER POLICE CHIEF Allen Aldenberg says his department’s new ShotSpotter technology should be up and running within 30 days.
City police say the technology will result — in theory — in quicker response times to incidents of gun violence.
ShotSpotter technology uses a series of small audio sensors positioned high atop light posts and buildings. When a gun is fired, the sensors triangulate on the sound and pinpoint the number of shots fired and their location.
In a presentation to city aldermen in April, Aldenberg said his department is looking to become the first police department in the state to deploy the technology to help combat gun violence.
“Many shootings are never reported to the police,” Aldenberg said. “We get calls from people reporting them the next morning, or days later, or sometimes when the shooting victim shows up at a local hospital and we were never even notified of the shooting. When we do get calls, it’s not precise…this delays our response and locating evidence. Shootings this year continue to occur at alarming rates.”
Aldenberg said his department has accepted a $300,000 federal grant to cover the cost of the technology for a two-year trial period across a three-square-mile section of Manchester. The funding arrived Friday, Sept. 30, Aldenberg told city aldermen last week.
“We’re currently finalizing the placement of the devices, working with the department of public works on that,” Aldenberg said.
“We’re in very good shape. The intent is to have that up and running hopefully in the next 30 days.”
Aldenberg told aldermen last spring the ShotSpotter devices likely would initially be placed downtown and in parts of the West Side.
“They’ll be set up where the data tells us, where the shootings are happening,” Aldenberg said. “It has to be evidence-based and data-driven, where we will put this technology, but yes, there is a section of the population in this city that is driving a majority of the gun violence.”
ShotSpotter uses an array of acoustic sensors that are connected wirelessly to ShotSpotter’s centralized cloud-based application to detect and locate gunshots using triangulation.
Each acoustic sensor captures the time and audio associated with sounds that may represent gunfire. The data is used to locate the incident and is then filtered by machine algorithms to classify the event as a potential gunshot.
Acoustic experts in ShotSpotter’s Incident Review Center then confirm the incident is indeed gunfire before contacting local police, a process the company claims takes less than 60 seconds from the time of the shooting.
“This technology will help Manchester police continue to focus our efforts to reduce gun violence in the city,” Aldenberg said. “The ability to receive notifications of gunfire within 60 seconds is a game-changer and will assist in our strategy to focus on the right places and right people. We appreciate the assistance of Congressman (Chris) Pappas’s office in securing this funding as well as providing the foundation for a community-centered, transparent approach to this technology adoption.”
ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection system is controversial, with some studies claiming it can be ineffective while others found it reduces incidents of gun violence.
Alderman Ed Sapienza questioned Aldenberg last week about some of the issues being raised about the system.
“I know there’s been some criticism (of the program),” Sapienza said. “Is this the type of thing that’s going to improve with use, are you going to work the bugs out, so to speak?”
“We’re not the first city in the country to be utilizing ShotSpotter, so they’ve worked out a lot of those kinks,” Aldenberg said. “And thus far with the company, they’ve been very responsive with everything that we’ve asked them.”
Park restrictions floated
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Traffic and Public Safety have voted to recommend an ordinance change regarding what items are allowed in Manchester’s public parks and banning the use of items such as shopping carts, tarps, beach umbrellas or other temporary shelters or structures without permission from city officials.
The amendments modify an ordinance that already prohibits camping and fires in public parks.
The new language prohibits the setting up of any tents, tarps, shacks, market umbrellas, beach umbrellas or other temporary shelter or structure at any hour of the day or night for the purpose of camping without the approval of the public works director or a designee.
“This provision shall not be read to prohibit any parent, guardian or caretaker of any child under the age of 10 from erecting temporary shelter for the purpose of childcare,” as long as the child has accompanied the person into the park.
The amended language also prohibits anyone from bringing in, using or possessing any shopping cart, or bringing in, using or possessing more than one bicycle at a time in any city park.
In a memo to aldermen, City Parks, Recreation, and Cemetery Division Director Mark Gomez wrote that city parks are intended to be shared and enjoyed “by all people.”
“Recently, we have experienced a marked increase in park visitors bringing in large amounts of possessions and establishing semi-permanent living accommodations during non-curfew hours,” wrote Gomez. “Shopping carts are being used to transport and store numerous and often bulky personal belongings. Market umbrellas, tarps and other materials are being used to erect shelters and occupy disproportionately large areas.”
Ward 12 Alderman Erin George-Kelly asked the item be tabled until a new director of homeless initiatives is hired.
“Not because I don’t think it’s the right thing to do for the parks, and I understand from a parks perspective why it is important,” George-Kelly said. “I also think from a community’s perspective it is on the road to criminalizing our unhoused residents in our community. This ordinance is targeting those individuals that are hanging out in our parks during the day that have all their belongings with them and nowhere else to go right now.”
Gomez reiterated to committee members the purpose of the ordinance change is to make the parks “accessible and enjoyable for all.”
“Right now we have individuals who are bringing in enormous quantities of materials into our parks and impeding the ability of others to enter and move about in the parks,” Gomez said.
“We don’t have the luxury to wait until we have a new homelessness director to address this,” said Alderman Pat Long. “I know people that are not going to the park because it seems like the park’s been taken over.”
“It’s unfortunate because it’s probably just a few people that ruin it for others,” said Alderman Bill Barry.
Committee members voted 4-1 to recommend the proposed amendments be approved and sent to the Committee on Bills on Second Reading for technical review.
Barry, Long, Will Stewart and Sebastian Sharonov voted in favor of the amendments, with George-Kelly opposed.