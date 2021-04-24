A SPECIAL ELECTION will be held in September to choose a new Ward 8 alderman, following incumbent Mike Porter‘s unexpected resignation earlier this month.
Current aldermen voted last week 8-2 to hold the special election on the same day as the municipal election primary in hopes of boosting turnout while keeping down costs.
The winner of that special election will represent Ward 8 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen until January, when the winner of November’s municipal election will be sworn in for a two-year term.
City Clerk Matt Normand said a candidate could run in both the special and municipal elections at the same time, if they choose, thereby winning the seat in September and getting reelected two months later in November.
June 29 was discussed as a possible date for a special election, but some aldermen were concerned about low voter turnout. A special primary election for the Ward 6 alderman seat in March generated 216 votes, or 3% turnout.
The city spends nearly $10,000 to hold a special stand-alone primary and general election, as was done in Ward 6. The cost of holding a single, special election on Sept. 21, in conjunction with the municipal primary, will be about $1,900, Normand said.
The single election process was followed most recently in 2017 to fill former Alderman Nick Pappas‘ seat, in 2015 to fill former Alderman Ed Osbourne‘s seat, and 2009 to fill former Alderman Kelleigh Murphy‘s seat.
Normand said that though Ward 8 voters likely will have two ballots to mark, other Election Day costs will already be covered in the regular election.
Aldermen Pat Long and Barbara Shaw voted against holding a special election in September. Dan O’Neil and Keith Hirschmann were absent for the meeting.
Diversity clause tabled
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems voted last week to table a proposal from the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to modify the city’s procurement code ordinance to make diversity one of the criteria in the awarding of city contracts.
In a letter to aldermen, DEI Committee Chairman Anthony Chui wrote the goal of the proposal is to make Manchester more inclusive in terms of practices related to “race, ethnicity, color, gender, age, national origin, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, results of genetic testing, physical or mental disability or veteran status.”
According to Chui, The Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index measures the inclusivity of municipalities’ laws, policies, and services, particularly for the LGBTQ community. Chui’s committee suggests adding language to Manchester’s procurement code to improve the city’s MEI report card.
Currently, the code states, “Contracts for the procurement of supplies, materials and construction shall be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder unless otherwise provided for in the bidding documents or in the procurement code. The basis of award shall always be defined in the bidding documents. Among other factors that may be considered in determining lowest responsible bidders are the following: ...”
The DEI Committee proposes adding the following language: “(7) The company has a non-discrimination policy that expressly covers but is not limited to, race, ethnicity, color, gender, age, national origin, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, results of genetic testing, physical or mental disability or veteran status.”
Aldermen tabled the proposal to give department heads time to comment on it.
If approved by the full board, non-discrimination would become another criterion that could be considered in determining the lowest bidder, in addition to capability, timeliness, previous performance, quality, legal compliance and conditions requested by the bidders.
Dion nominated
Ward 9 Alderman Shaw has nominated Ben Dion to replace Art Beaudry on the Board of School Committee. Beaudry is resigning effective May 3, as he and his wife prepare to move to Somersworth. Dion’s name will lay over until the next BMA meeting.
Fred McNeill, chief engineer for the city’s environmental protection division, has been selected by the American Public Works Association as the Professional Manager of the Year Award in Water Resources for 2021. The award recognizes outstanding achievements in the area of water resources within the public works field.
As first reported in this space last week, the New Hampshire School Boards Association has selected the Manchester Board of School Committee as the 2021 School Board of the Year.
Last week, school and city officials celebrated the news.
“It’s easy to get bogged down in the minutiae of school policy, especially in a year such as this, so it is laudable that this board has not lost focus on the long-term health and success of the Manchester School District,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt. “Through detours and closures, this board has been focused on meeting student need, now and into the future. This award is recognition of that focus and a sign that they’re on the right path.”
School board vice chair Leslie Want, in her third term, noted the majority of her fellow board members began their first term at the start of 2020, leaving little time to get up to speed before the pandemic spread to New Hampshire.
“I’m so proud of the way my colleagues have come together to do the important work that is before us,” she said. “We provide support for each other but we also challenge each other to ensure we’re making data-driven, student-centered decisions. While this award recognizes the board, in reality it’s recognition for all of us — I hope the entire community joins us in celebrating this.”
Mayor Joyce Craig mentioned “difficult decisions” board members made over the last year to keep city students and teachers safe.
“But despite these uncontrollable challenges, we have continued to make progress, including implementing new curriculum, expanding professional development opportunities, and staying true to the District’s mission of ‘Excellence and Equity: Every Classroom. Every Day,’” Craig said. “I’m honored to serve with this group of dedicated public servants.”