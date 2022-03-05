THE STATE’S Public Employee Labor Relations Board has approved a Joint Stipulation between the Manchester teachers union and school district to resolve an unfair labor practice complaint involving a local principal.
A “stipulation” is an agreement between two parties that is submitted to a judge for approval. It eliminates the need to go to court and have a judge decide an issue.
On Aug. 3, 2021, the Manchester Education Association filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the Manchester School District.
According to the complaint, the MEA alleged that in January 2018, the union filed a complaint with the district against Hillside Middle School Principal Brendan McCafferty. By November the district informed the union of its findings, saying the misconduct allegations were unfounded.
On Jan. 30, 2019, the union held a meeting to discuss the outcome of a “Culture and Climate” survey it conducted in December 2018.
According to the complaint, some attendees attempted to “overtake the meeting and divert the agenda for the purposes of airing grievances” about the MEA and its leadership and to demand that the union stop any further investigation into, or advocacy against, McCafferty’s conduct.
The complaint alleges that in April 2021 the MEA learned McCafferty designed this strategy, and in particular that he:
directed the employees attending the meeting to work “the crowd into a fury” in order to restrain, coerce and interfere with the union’s and bargaining unit members’ statutory rights;
discouraged membership in the union by encouraging the employees to “temporarily” quit the MEA, which resulted in a drop in union membership;
interfered with the union administration by attempting to influence the selection of union leaders.
In its complaint, the MEA claimed that as a result of McCafferty’s conduct, the district committed an unfair labor practice in violation of state law.
In its answer to the complaint, the district didn’t dispute the union’s factual allegations, but it did deny the unfair labor practice charges.
In its answer, the district “admits that Principal McCafferty strategized with a group of employees who were planning to attend a union meeting and encouraged them to push back and disrupt those in attendance who might try to attack the administration and/or be critical of the school climate.”
However, the district argued that “neither Principal McCafferty nor anyone attending the relevant union meeting was authorized to act on the District’s behalf or was acting with its prior knowledge or direction.”
Per a pre-hearing order, both parties agreed to submit this case to the PELRB for a decision.
However, on Jan. 5, the parties filed a Joint Stipulation in final resolution of the matter, which stated:
“The Principal at Hillside Middle School orchestrated, with the input and assistance of other employees in the building, a plan to disrupt a union meeting with the stated purpose of quelling what was viewed by the Principal as unrest and dissent at the middle school. Among other things, the Principal suggested that members of the union drop their membership in the NEA. These efforts interfered with the concerted activities of, and discouraging membership in, the Manchester Education Association-NEA/NH in violation of RSA 273-A: 5, I, a, b & c. The District agrees to direct the Principal at Hillside Middle School to cease and desist any and all such activities.”
The Joint Stipulation was approved by unanimous vote of the PELRB on Jan. 10.
The full decision is available online at nh.gov/pelrb/decisions/board/2022.htm
BIPOC grants for youth
School board members have approved a proposal to provide $220,123 to four Black, Indigenous and People of Color youth organizations in greater Manchester.
Organizations slated to receive the funds include the Manchester Community Action Coalition, which provides educational resources for historically disadvantaged Queen City students; the Safari Youth Club, which offers after-school sports for refugee and immigrant children in the city; Spark the Dream, a non-profit assisting African refugees integrate into American culture while celebrating African tradition; and Victory Women of Vision, a group that tutors immigrant students.
More than a dozen members of the public spoke in support of approving the funding, including Sarah Georges, daughter of former school board member Mary Georges.
Georges said she loves Manchester, but her experiences in city schools made her feel out of place, citing an incident where she was a victim of racism by a third-grade teacher. She also discussed having dyslexia and feeling abandoned by some in the district.
She called the proposed funding a “first step” toward overcoming systemic inequity in Manchester’s schools.
“These kids now need it, the funding needs to be in these programs, and there’s not even enough of them,” Georges said. “I get that you represent the children and the kids, but you really need to look at the kids that look like me because you have not represented me for a long time. I’m going to fight for them, and I hope you do too.”
School board vice chair Jim O’Connell said he was impressed by the outpouring of support from the community for the funding.
“This is an important night in Manchester,” O’Connell said. “I’ve been here for a long time, and for these voices to at last be heard, this is a big deal.”
The funding will come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.