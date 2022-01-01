Public works officials have put together a proposal for a pilot street sweeping program.
The key to the pilot, officials said in a memo to aldermen, is to set a sweeping schedule for a defined area, allowing for more consistent cleaning, better neighborhood communication, and more efficient sweeping operations.
The sweeping program will run once a month, beginning in early April and lasting through the end of November.
The pilot area for the program consists of 10 miles of roadway, or 20 curb miles of sweeping. The pilot area is bounded by Valley Street on the south to Auburn Street on the north, and Pine Street on the west to Wilson Street to the east.
Sweeping would take place the first Wednesday and Thursday for the month. One side of a street would be swept per day, allowing the other side to remain available for resident parking.
New permanent signs would be installed as part of the pilot program. One side of the road would have signs saying, “No Parking First Wednesday of the Month April through November,” while the other sign would have signs saying “No Parking First Thursday of the Month April through November.”
In addition to the signs, public works personnel will use Nixle text alerts and social media to notify residents of the program. Each month Nixle alerts will be sent out ahead of upcoming sweeping efforts.
In the event weather prohibits sweeping efforts, Nixle and social media alerts will be used to notify city residents of the delay.
Officials plan to have the program set to debut this spring, possibly in April.
Derryfield roundabout
City aldermen have signed off on a project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of River Road and Bicentennial Drive at the Derryfield School driveway to alleviate congestion.
The Derryfield School submitted an application and was awarded a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant through the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for construction of the roundabout. The grant is an 80/20 match — $1.2 million in federal funds and a $300,000 match paid in full by the school.
The grant estimate for the total project cost was $1,765,000, with the school responsible for all costs above what is available through the grant program. The city would then take over maintenance of the new roadway once completed, with Derryfield being responsible for maintaining the landscaping in the center
There is no financial commitment requirement for the engineering or construction from the city.
As outlined in agreements presented last week, Derryfield School will be responsible for managing the project through construction, with the city serving an advisory/review role.
The project was first proposed back in 2017, with school officials saying a roundabout would improve the safety of the intersection, “which has seen an increasing number of accidents and close calls in recent years.”
Library funding
Manchester City Library is among 42 libraries in the state receiving funding through an Institute for Museum and Library Services’ Grants to States program. That program is part of the American Rescue Act Plan of 2021 and is being overseen by the New Hampshire State Library.
The grants address three goals: expanding access to libraries and information services for patrons of all abilities and backgrounds; improving equity of access to library services by offering professional support for librarians and library staff; and increasing innovative services and programming that anticipate the changing needs for library services.
Some examples of funded projects include: creating or upgrading spaces dedicated for programming — including Makerspaces — that will be shared with community partners; upgrading technology to enhance access to library materials and programming as well as to community meetings; digitizing historical documents and oral histories; and purchasing bicycles that will be used to deliver materials to patrons who are unable to make library visits.
“New Hampshire’s strong relationship with its public libraries was made even more evident during the past two years, when librarians and their staffs were able to adjust services nimbly in order to continue to meet the needs of their communities,” said New Hampshire State Librarian Michael York. “The innovative programs funded by these grants will continue to strengthen not only public library services, but also the communities in which the libraries reside.”
Projects funded by the grants must begin after Jan. 2, 2022 and be complete by Sept. 30, 2022.
Total grant funds awarded through the program in New Hampshire is $825,442.
Preserving ledgers
The city has received a grant of $10,000 from the New Hampshire State Library Conservation Plate Grant Program — also known as the Moose Plate Grant — to restore “historic and one-of-a-kind” ledgers of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The ledgers document the board’s orders from 1864-1953, which City Clerk Matt Normand says cover a wide variety of historical topics, including bounties related to the Civil War, the construction of schools and bridges, the distribution of smallpox vaccines and the commissioning of the Lincoln statue.
According to Normand, the ledgers are in desperate need of conservation treatment, and digitization will allow for the records to be accessible to the public online.