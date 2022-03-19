FOLLOWING HER loss in the Ward 9 Alderman Special Election last week, one could understand if Victoria Sullivan decided to step out of the political spotlight for a time, if not altogether.
But the two-time mayoral candidate and former state representative said she isn’t ready to put her lawn signs into storage just yet.
In fact, quite the opposite.
“No, the results do not mean I will not run in the future,” Sullivan said. “If anything, the outpouring of support I have received since the results came in and the amount of people who have asked me not to give up has been encouraging. There are people that are not ready to give up on our city. I will serve in whatever capacity allows me to represent those people and to work for a better Manchester.”
Former Manchester Fire Chief Jim Burkush defeated Sullivan last week, 645-460, to take the Ward 9 seat vacant since the death of longtime Alderman Barbara Shaw in December.
The loss was the latest in a string of unsuccessful runs for local office by Sullivan, who lost to Mayor Joyce Craig in 2019, 11,051 to 8,441. She fared better in their 2021 rematch but still fell short, losing 10,247 to 9,016, or 53% to 47%.
In those elections, Sullivan received 808 votes in her home Ward 9 in 2019, and 812 in 2021.
If the same number turned out in support of her campaign last week, the result likely would have been a win. So why did those numbers drop to 460?
Sullivan said she thinks the redistricting of ward boundary lines earlier this year played a part.
Portions of historically more Democratic wards 7 and 3 were brought into Ward 9, while the Kenberma neighborhood — a Republican-leaning neighborhood of roughly 50 or so homes just south of Interstate 293 — was moved elsewhere.
On Nov. 16, Shaw voiced concerns over redistricting this neighborhood during a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“I am very upset about losing my constituents up on Kenberma and all of those small streets up there,” Shaw said at the meeting. “They seem to be some of the most supportive and vocal people in my ward, and I appreciate all their support and all that I have done for them. I was wondering why was that taken from me?”
Aldermen approved the new ward boundaries — with the changes to Ward 9 and others — in December.
“Going into the race we knew that the Ward 9 boundary line change was going to be a factor,” Sullivan said. “It is unfortunate that the aldermen did not honor (Shaw’s) request to support the amendment that she put in on behalf of her constituents. I believe that had the Kenberma neighborhood remained in Ward 9 the outcome would have been different. Because Barbara was in the hospital during the taking up of that item, Ward 9 had no representation regarding a decision that impacts us greatly.”
Sullivan said she also feels union influence also played a part. She said Burkush retired on a pension of $155,000 per year, then went on to work for Hooksett part time for an additional $99,000 per year.
“Most of our Ward 9 families make a fraction of that and will retire on Social Security and, if they are lucky, a modest 401(k),” Sullivan said. “The imbalance between the taxpayers and the city employees is unsustainable. I support private unions and believe there was once a place for public unions. That being said, the pay and the pensions for public employees has surpassed what those paying their salaries will likely ever see.”
She also acknowledged the support her opponent received from the New Hampshire Democratic Party, which she said has done a “great job of creating a narrative of who I am that is completely inaccurate.”
“I am someone who loves my city and will continue to fight for it,” Sullivan said. “I have donated countless hours volunteering to make our city a better place. They have distorted my voting record, lied about me as a person, tarnished my reputation, and when I fight back they pretend to be shocked by how ‘mean’ I am. Apparently I am supposed to accept the hits without punching back. I am not made that way and will never cower to their attacks.”
Burkush declined to directly address Sullivan’s comments.
“I want to thank all the voters who participated in this special election, and I look forward to working hard for all the residents of Ward 9,” Burkush said
Sullivan said she encourages voters to actually speak with candidates.
“If we want people that will truly represent the best interests of Manchester and her people, I encourage all voters to step away from the political discourse, especially on social media,” Sullivan said. “I also encourage anyone who believes in this city and her people to become an activist. Our citizens, our parents, and our businesses need to stand up and be heard.
“If we stand united we do have more power than the political machine that has been detrimental to our quality of life in the Queen City.”