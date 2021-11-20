MANCHESTER’S TAX rate for fiscal year 2022 has been set at $17.68 per $1,000, down $6.98 — or 28.30% — from the previous year’s $24.66 per $1,000, according to City Finance Director Sharon Wickens.
The 1.87% tax cap would have produced a tax rate of $17.56 following this year’s revaluation, but the higher actual tax rate increases the percentage to 2.60%, Wickens said in an email.
“That rate is above the tax cap,” said Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur. “Lucky we didn’t override or it would have been worse.”
Wickens said two factors contributed to the hike.
— A higher county tax, $692,011 above budget. The city historically budgets the previous year’s county tax payment amount, as the actual amount isn’t known until August or September. The variance between budget and actual is not usually this high, Wickens said. Sometimes the billed amount comes in lower than budgeted, which happened last year.
— A reduction in motor vehicles revenue of $1 million, likely because of a semiconductor chip shortage affecting new car sales and registrations. The budget for motor vehicle registrations is significantly down through the first four months of this fiscal year, trending more than $200,000 a month below budget. In the October forecast to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the projected shortfall was reported to be $684,000. That rose to $867,000 through the first week in November.
Manchester operates under a cap on property taxes established by a voter-approved amendment to the city charter. Generally referred to as a tax cap, the charter provision limits the total amount of money raised from property taxes rather than the tax rate itself.
The cap limits the city’s tax revenue to the average increase in the federal consumer price index, or CPI, during the three previous calendar years, plus the value of new construction.
The new tax rate will be reflected in the first tax bill of FY 2022 in April.
Park improvements
How would you improve Derryfield Park?
City officials want to know.
Featuring a newer playground and outdoor fitness structure, trails, ball fields and ample space to relax and enjoy being outside, Derryfield Park is one of the city’s premier public destinations. But it also faces challenges, including increased homelessness issues, sidewalk and lighting concerns and the murder of a young man there last month.
To discuss park-related concerns and identify ways to increase park safety and enjoyment, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart and Ward 4 Alderman-elect Christine Fajardo will host a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, in the cafeteria at Hillside Middle School, 112 Reservoir Ave.
Staff from the city’s Parks & Recreation Division, Highway Division and the Manchester Police Department will also be there.
Anyone unable to attend can email Stewart at will@electwillstewart.com.
Funding housing
Aldermen on the Community Improvement Program Committee (CIP) have recommended approving several requests for funding projects to increase the city’s stock of affordable housing — both multifamily rental units and home ownership opportunities.
In July, the city requested proposals from qualified real estate developers for the rehabilitation or construction of affordable housing. The city received proposals from seven organizations seeking HOME funds, though three of the proposals were deemed ineligible.
The following requests were recommended for approval for funding:
• Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority: Kelley Falls New Development (Phase 1) — New construction of 48 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom units in two 24-unit buildings on the existing Kelley Falls Apartments’ campus. Committee staff recommends committing $900,000 of HOME funds .
• Neighborworks Southern New Hampshire: Rehabilitation and upgrade of 101 1-, 2- and 3- bedroom units of existing affordable housing located in the Elm Street Brownstones and the Straw Mansion Apartments. CIP staff recommended committing $1.5 million of HOME funds .
• Waypoint: Renovation of former Employment Security building at 298 Hanover St. to develop three studio apartments for young at-risk adults 18 to 25. CIP staff recommend committing $361,256 HOME-ARP funds in the form of a loan.
• Helping Hands Ministries Inc.: Renovation of 140-142 Central St. to create 12 single room occupancy (SRO) on the first floor and the upgrade of 17 SRO units on the second and third floors. CIP staff didn’t recommend funding the proposal at this time but may make a recommendation later.
Getting oriented
The city’s Human Resources and City Clerk’s departments are planning an Alderman orientation session for sometime next month.
City department heads will attend for introductions with new and incumbent aldermen, to discuss their work and answer questions. Agenda items are likely to include: Mission and vision statements; committee descriptions; core values; Yarger Decker pay scale (grades and steps); health insurance, including Smartshopper; consent agenda; and budget overview.